Appian Extends Leadership in Low-Code Platform-as-a-Service

Fast Growth Supported by Expanding Regional Availability and the Most Compliance Accreditations in the Industry

(firmenpresse) - RESTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Appian today announced several milestones providing further evidence of the company's leadership in helping customers across industries rapidly build and deploy mission-critical applications in the cloud. Appian's fast growth, expanding international availability zones and new security and compliance accreditations are bringing the power and development speed of Appian's low-code platform to more enterprises around the world. Today's announcement further-cements Appian's position as the most secure and reliable cloud platform for driving meaningful digital business transformation.

Appian's cloud software revenue has exceeded 45 percent growth year-over-year for the past four years. Organizations around the world and across a broad range of industries use Appian's Platform-as-a-Service to drive rapid delivery of innovative business applications on the desktop and mobile devices. Appian's "configure, don't code" approach has made the company a leader in the emerging market for low-code platforms in the cloud. In Forrester Research, Inc.'s "The Forrester Wave: Low-Code Development Platforms, Q2 2016" report, Appian received the highest scores of any vendor in two of the report's three top-level "Current Offering" criteria, and also received the highest scores possible in three of the report's four "Strategy" criteria.

Appian Cloud is currently in 21 availability zones across eight global regions. Today, the company announced that it will expand to four additional regions within the next year, with new data centers in the U.S., Canada, France and the U.K. Local availability is essential for organizations and jurisdictions with stringent data security requirements. By continuously expanding regional availability, Appian is making it easier than ever for global enterprises to make the move to cloud architectures for their mission-critical applications.

Appian Cloud has the most security and compliance accreditations in the industry, including HIPAA, FedRamp 2.0, SOC 2 and SOC 3 and The PCI Data Security Standard. Today, the company announced new accreditations to further-enable customers in specific industries drive rapid value from the cloud. These include:

GxP Report: Appian Cloud has undergone an independent assessment by life science industry experts to evaluate controls and their alignment to GxP requirements and standards. Appian customers in life sciences can leverage this independent assessment report to supplement their critical GxP compliance efforts.

G-Cloud 8 Framework: Appian is among the first software vendors in the world to secure accreditation on the latest G-Cloud Framework. The G-Cloud program aims to simplify how U.K. public sector organizations buy and deliver services by creating a marketplace of pay-as-you-go commodities.

Cloud Security Alliance: Appian is now a member of the CSA, the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. Appian's membership included completion of the CSA Assessment Questionnaire, a 295-point security framework.

To learn more about the full Appian Cloud security and compliance program

Appian delivers an enterprise platform for digital transformation that enables organizations to revolutionize their customer experience, optimize their business operations, and master global risk and compliance. Powered by industry leading Business Process Management (BPM) and Case Management capabilities, Appian's low-code approach radically accelerates the time it takes to build and deploy powerful, modern applications, on-premises or in the cloud.

