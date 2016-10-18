5 Time-Saving Ways to Live a Healthy Lifestyle

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- (Family Features) With busy schedules and never-ending to-do lists, it can seem like living a healthy lifestyle is out of reach. But, prioritizing nutrition doesn't have to be a chore. Here are five quick tips to help you and your family eat well, even when it feels like time is not on your side.

1.

Prepping for the week ahead on Sundays can make a huge difference in what you eat throughout the week. Pre-chop veggies, cook grains or grill proteins for the week to have as an arsenal of ingredients that can be quickly combined to create easy lunches and dinners with fresh flavors.

2.

Keep portable snacks on hand that are easy to throw in a purse, lunch bag or bring to the gym. Nuts and granola are nutritious and easy to pack. Whole fruits like apples and bananas, or portable yogurts and cheese snacks are also great options.

3.

Think eating frozen means you can't eat well? Think again. Frozen foods are not only convenient; they can provide portion control while also tasting great. At mealtime, grab an entrée like the new Lean Cuisine Chicken Tikka Masala, which has 18 grams of protein, vegetables and no artificial preservatives. Or, if you're in a pinch for a side dish, grab some frozen vegetables for a quick and delicious dose of vitamins and fiber.

4.

Oatmeal is a great make-ahead breakfast because it can be prepared in a big batch in a hurry and then portioned to grab and go throughout the week. If you're willing to spend a bit more time prepping, large batches of breakfast sandwiches can be made ahead and frozen.

5.

Does the stress of figuring out what to make for dinner lead you to order pizza? Use an online platform to organize recipes that interest you so they're always at your disposal. That way, you're just a few clicks away from inspiration.

Mindful eating doesn't have to be a time-intensive, unreachable task. For quick mealtime ideas and more information on Lean Cuisine options, including high-protein and gluten-free dishes, visit .

Content courtesy of Lean Cuisine.

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free -- with absolutely no obligation. Visit for more information.

Image Available:

Michael French





1-888-824-3337





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3068927



PressRelease by

Lean Cuisine

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/18/2016 - 13:03

Language: English

News-ID 501187

Character count: 6634

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Lean Cuisine

Stadt: MISSION, KS





Number of hits: 23



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease