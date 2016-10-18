CorelCAD 2017 Delivers 2D Drawing and 3D Modeling with Precision, Customization and Control

Affordable CAD program enables users to design faster and create with confidence

introduces , the latest version of its powerful and affordable 2D and 3D computer-aided design software. Available for Windows and macOS, CorelCAD 2017 enables designers to create professional results faster than before with innovations in 2D drafting, compatibility, and customization, all delivered via a streamlined user experience.

CorelCAD 2017 expands users' drawing capabilities with updated 2D drafting tools which allow for a natural transition from 2D to advanced 3D design. An intuitive and customizable UI makes it simpler to achieve superior graphics. Collaboration with colleagues and suppliers is easy with native support for .DWG along with .DXF, .DWF, .PDF and other popular formats. Plus, get access to CorelCAD Mobile, the Android app that enables users to take their designs and ideas to all work environments.

"CorelCAD 2017 offers the sophisticated 2D and 3D capabilities designers need, together with powerful new drawing innovations that make it easier to quickly create exceptional results. And with the recent introduction of CorelCAD Mobile, customers now have access to a complete CAD solution to be productive anywhere. A trusted tool for engineers, designers and architects, CorelCAD offers the professional capabilities users need at an exceptional value," said Klaus Vossen, Senior Product Manager for Technical Graphics at Corel.

New CorelCAD 2017 delivers powerful design capabilities that speed and simplify the creation of 2D designs and 3D models:

In addition to its powerful 2D and 3D design capabilities, CorelCAD 2017 also offers Windows users compatibility with a complete Corel technical graphics workflow with support for CorelDRAW® (CDR) and Corel DESIGNER® (DES) file formats. Import graphics from CorelDRAW, convert them into 3D models in CorelCAD and then easily integrate your designs into technical documentation with Corel DESIGNER®. Windows users also get access to a customizable UI featuring the ribbon style as well as support for Microsoft Visual Studio Tools for Applications (VSTA).

Pricing and Availability

CorelCAD 2017 is available now for Windows and macOS in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Brazilian-Portuguese, Czech, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese and Korean. Pricing is GBP 696.99 / 829.99 EUR for the full version and GBP 204.99 / 239.99 EUR for the upgrade. UK and Euro prices include VAT. Education and volume licenses are available.

CorelCAD Mobile is included as a free, full-featured 1-year license for CorelCAD 2017 customers available through .

About CorelCAD Software

CorelCAD is an affordable and powerful CAD software solution for precise 2D drafting and 3D design. With industry-standard CAD features and advanced .DWG support, it is a true CAD solution for architectural and mechanical CAD needs. Boasting some of the industry's best-known brands, Corel's product lines also include CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite, CorelDRAW® Technical Suite, Corel® Painter®, Corel® PaintShop® Pro, Corel® VideoStudio®, MindManager®, Roxio®, Pinnacle, and WinZip®. For more information about CorelCAD software, please visit .

© 2016 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, Corel Balloon logo, Corel DESIGNER, CorelCAD, CorelDRAW, MindManager, Painter, PaintShop, Roxio, Pinnacle, VideoStudio, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Ares is a registered trademark of Graebert GmbH. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: .

