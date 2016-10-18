Parcel Pending Predicts That 1.5 Billion Packages Will Be Delivered Between Black Friday and Christmas Eve

Smart Lockers Cure the Holiday Package Epidemic Hitting Apartment Complexes Nationwide

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- An estimated 1.5 billion packagesi will be delivered this holiday shopping season by the three largest delivery services, according to , the nation's leading package management company. For America's 26.5 million apartment householdsii, this means a veritable flood of packages, which last year resulted in several apartment communities refusing package deliveries altogether.

Parcel Pending offers a solution to the package problem for apartment communities. With its on-site smart lockers and 100% Always-On Customer Service®, Parcel Pending assumes all of the customer service responsibilities for package delivery, notification and retrieval. Residents benefit from a hassle-free, secure way to retrieve their packages 24/7, at their convenience.

Nearly one-third of U.S. renters have experienced problems receiving packages at their apartment buildingiii, making safe and secure package storage and retrieval the second most-popular apartment amenity, behind a fitness centeriv.

Compounding the problem for renters, "porch pirates" are a growing trend, with millions of Americans reporting package thefts from their doorstep or mailbox.

"I spent my career in property management and was responsible for overseeing 44,000 apartments," said Lori Torres, CEO for Parcel Pending. "Starting around 2010, I noticed a surge in package deliveries and it started to overwhelm many apartment communities. Not only was there simply not enough space in the mailroom and offices to store these packages, but management staff was spending an exorbitant amount of time managing the deliveries -- especially during the holiday online shopping season."

The average 300-unit apartment complex receives about 875 package deliveries per month, and that number multiplies exponentially during the holiday seasoniii.

For every 15 packages delivered to an apartment building, it takes approximately one hour of staff time to manage themv, according to a time and motion study conducted by Parcel Pending.

"Parcel Pending frees onsite property managers and residents alike from the headache of dealing with package deliveries," said Torres. "Our smart lockers not only make receiving packages as easy as getting your mail, but there is always someone to call, 24/7, who cares about you getting your packages as much as you do."

The Parcel Pending process is simple: when a package arrives, the courier places it into a safe and secure Parcel Pending smart locker. Residents are notified -- by text and/or email -- and provided a unique passcode for the locker so they can retrieve their package at any time, day or night. All questions, tracking and customer service matters are handled directly by Parcel Pending, allowing property managers to focus on their residents, not packages.

Parcel Pending Inc. leads the global package management industry with 100% Always-On Customer Service® and completely customizable smart lockers for any setting. The privately held company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA. Parcel Pending frees property managers from their package problems so they can get back to managing properties, not packages. Parcel Pending smart lockers are installed throughout North America. For more information, please visit .

