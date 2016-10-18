Freddie Mac Announces $750 Million Reopening of 0.875% Reference Notes(R) Security Due October 12, 2018

(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it plans to launch a $750 million reopening of its 0.875% USD Reference Notes® security that matures on October 12, 2018. The issue will price today, Tuesday, October 18, 2016, and will settle on Wednesday, October 19, 2016.

The $750 million reopening of the 0.875% Reference Notes security, CUSIP 3137EAED7, will be conducted via Internet-based Dutch auction. After the reopening, the outstanding size of the 0.875% Reference Notes security will be $3.0 billion. All auction details can be found on Freddie Mac's Debt Securities Web page, .

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 18, 2016; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ('Exchange Act") since December 31, 2015, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at and the SEC's Web site at .

Freddie Mac was established by Congress in 1970 to provide liquidity, stability and affordability to the nation's residential mortgage markets. Freddie Mac supports communities across the nation by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Today Freddie Mac is making home possible for approximately one in four home borrowers and is the largest source of financing for multifamily housing. Additional information is available at , Twitter and Freddie Mac's .

PressRelease by

Freddie Mac

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/18/2016 - 13:23

Language: English

News-ID 501193

Character count: 6634

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Freddie Mac

Stadt: MCLEAN, VA





Number of hits: 3



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease