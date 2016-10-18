Abattis (ATTBF): A Leader in Canada's Cannabis Testing Industry -- CFN Media

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article covering Canada's new cannabis testing regulations and why Abattis Bioceuticals' (OTCQB: ATTBF) Northern Vine Labs is well positioned in this burgeoning market.

In July 2016 the Globe and Mail conducted an investigation into contamination in cannabis after purchasing products from nine storefronts in Toronto. Their research team found that one-third of the samples would not pass a Health Canada safety test. Three of the nine samples contained excessively high levels of bacteria and one not only contained mold but yeast at concentrations that could cause serious lung conditions.

Surprisingly, the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act prevented government-approved cannabis testing facilities from possessing any amount of the drug brought in by the public. With hundreds of illegal dispensaries operating outside of the MMPR program, this meant that consumers had no way of knowing if their product was safe. Consequently, in August 2016, Health Canada introduced an exemption to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act that allowed government-approved labs to test any cannabis products.

Abattis Bioceuticals' Northern Vine Labs recently secured a Controlled Substance License with Health Canada for the possession of cannabis and related active ingredients, as well as the production of extracts for the purpose of analysis. The company offers cutting-edge cannabis testing and research services to licensed producers, law enforcement and other CSLs.

Northern Vine's long-term goal is to become a partner in both cannabis testing and product development. By building up its expertise in extracts, the company is positioned to take advantage of the industry's transition from dried cannabis to more conventional delivery methods like functional foods and capsules. While the independent nature of the lab results will reassure medical professionals and patients, licensed producers would benefit from the cost-savings of outsourcing these activities.

Click here to read the full article:

Learn how to become a CFN Media featured company, brand or entrepreneur:

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from your smart phone:

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone:

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: .

CFN Media



Frank Lane

206-369-7050

PressRelease by

CFN Media

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/18/2016 - 13:20

Language: English

News-ID 501194

Character count: 6634

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CFN Media

Stadt: SEATTLE, WA





Number of hits: 2



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease