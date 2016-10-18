ABODA Recognized by Cartus with Two Awards

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- For the second year in a row, one of the industry's largest global housing solutions providers, ABODA Global Housing Management, was the recipient of two industry awards at the Cartus Global Network Conference.

The ABODA team was present in Washington D.C. last week for the conference when they were honored to receive Cartus' Commitment to Excellence Gold Award and its Best Technology Solution Innovation Award.

Just as they did in 2015, ABODA earned the Gold award for delivering top notch service to its clients and guests. Cartus awarded the Commitment to Excellence Gold Award to ABODA for achieving between 92% and 94.9% overall favorable service results provided by clients receiving ABODA housing services. "To receive this service award two years in a row is the validation that ABODA truly achieves excellence as an organization," states ABODA Global Housing Management President, Lee Curtis, CCHP. "Our reputation for reliability and trust continues to be rewarded; showing our commitment to understanding our clients' business needs and attending to every detail throughout our guests' stays."

ABODA earned its second award of the night, the Best Technology Solution Innovation Award, for its technology platform solution, ABODAconnext(SM). ABODAconnext(SM) is a high-tech, cloud-based communications platform which provides phone, email, and text-messaging (SMS) capabilities to connect relocating executive employees directly to ABODA's top-rated Global Client Services Center. It's a vital new service which helps executives who work for some of the nation's largest brands -- and their families -- enjoy a smoother transition in moving to a major market ABODA serves across the U.S. and globally.

"ABODA recognized that there were inconsistencies in our guests' access to critical move-in information which caused unnecessary confusion and frustration at check in," says Curtis. "So in the last year, we made some real investments into our systems to improve guest communication and their overall experience."

ABODA's dedication to innovation has earned the company a 12% increase in its Top Block survey scores and an overall increase in guest satisfaction from 89% to 92%.

ABODA is an innovative leader in global housing management services, providing end-to-end solutions to some of the biggest brands in the world, many headquartered in the Seattle area where the firm is based. ABODA Global Housing Management uses a logistics-focused approach, combining the best of program planning and administration, inventory management, execution, service delivery and technology to help corporate clients operate more efficiently and enhance customer experiences. ABODA also offers furnishings, property management, and cleaning services in the Greater Seattle Area. Employee-owned ABODA is flexible enough to meet clients' ever-changing business needs through its award-winning customer service. Learn more about ABODA at or call 1-888-389-0500.

