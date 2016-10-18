GOAT STORY Announces GINA, A Smart, All-In-One Coffee Instrument Designed to Create a Unique Brewing Experience

Connected coffee instrument combines three classic brewing techniques with the latest technology

(firmenpresse) - LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- , the coffee-centric company that saw thousands of consumers grab their coffee by the horns with the release of its first product, the GOAT MUG, is now launching GINA, a new smart coffee brewing instrument. With GINA, coffee lovers can experiment with three brewing methods -- pour-over, immersion, and cold drip, and the GINA app to create a one-of-a-kind at home brewing experience. The innovative smart coffee instrument brings together three classic coffee techniques with the latest technology to ensure the coffee-making experience is smoother than ever.

GINA has a built-in Bluetooth-connected smart scale that enables users to easily measure the precise amounts of water and coffee grounds required for specific brews throughout the entire process. It also connects with the GINA app to enhance the coffee-making process for both first-time and experienced brewers. The GINA app guides users through every step of brewing process -- from choosing the right technique, measuring the weight and time, to actually brewing a coffee masterpiece. Experienced brewers can track their brewing data by saving "brewprints" and share or find tips from within the coffee community.

"Interest in the art and science of coffee brewing is at an all-time high right now, and we think there is a professional barista in everyone," said Anze Miklavec, CEO of GOAT STORY. "If given proper guidance and phenomenal tools, every coffee enthusiast can become the master of their own brew. GINA is unlike any other coffee product on the market. We not only give coffee drinkers the ability to experiment with three different types of brewing with one device, it's also interactive and enjoyable. GINA does it all with ease so everyone can create their perfect cup."

With its sleek design, GINA is made of high-end materials that were carefully selected and made to last. It features a strong steel frame for stability, ceramic funnel for optimal insulation and a borosilicate glass carafe. The funnel features a unique copper valve only found in GINA, which allows users adjust the drop speed and take control of the perfect flow. Unlike many other coffee instruments which are only fit for one type of brewing method, GINA's innovative valve enables users to experiment with three different brewing techniques. GINA is available in polished stainless steel, black or white.

"GINA is not just a smart, sophisticated and stylish coffee maker, she is an experience," said Stella Korosec, Chief Operations Officer of GOAT STORY. "Users are guided by the app and technology, so no brew is too difficult. We want everyone to help raise the bar for at home craft coffee brewing, share how they do it and ultimately build a community of coffee lovers who are inspired by others."

After the major success of the GOAT Mug Kickstarter campaign, raising 18 times more than the $25,000 goal, GOAT STORY aims to continue innovating the coffee experience for coffee lovers all over the world. GINA is available for preorder starting at an early bird price of $145 through GOAT STORY's new Kickstarter campaign. The $50,000 goal is to fund the manufacturing and production of the smart coffee making instrument. GOAT STORY plans to use all additional funds raised to further develop the project and several add-ons.

