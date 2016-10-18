Ucom and Calix Partner to Make Armenia a World Leading Showcase of Cutting Edge NG-PON2 Solutions

Calix suite of AXOS, Compass cloud, and E-Series systems to be leveraged to converge Ucoms fiber access infrastructure country-wide into one combined 10 Gbps business, mobile backhaul, and residential services network

LONDON  October 18, 2016  Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX), the world leader in subscriber driven access, today announced that it will partner with innovative Armenian communications service provider Ucom to bring the benefits of NG-PON2 across the country to deliver an unmatched broadband experience to its wireline and mobile subscribers. With initial trials of Calix AXOS NG-PON2 systems scheduled for early 2017, Ucom will leverage the power of the combined world-class Calix suite of AXOS, Compass cloud services, and the next generation of PON technology to roll out new 10 Gbps (10 gigabits per second) business and mobile backhaul services, as well as to converge their residential and business networks, into one for simplified business operations.



A long term partnership between Ucom, the first service provider to introduce fiber to the home (FTTH) services in Armenia, and Calix has resulted in a transformation of the Armenian telecommunications landscape. Ucom offers advanced voice, video, and data services to residential subscribers, while continuously expanding their commercial and mobile portfolio. Last year, Ucom acquired Orange Armenia, accelerating the finalization of the fastest 4G+/ LTE Advanced network in the country and the first delivery of quad-play services in the country.



Calix has been instrumental in the development of our FTTH network, which we believe to be the most extensive and advanced in Armenia, said Aleksander Yesayan, business development director and deputy CEO at Ucom. As a leader in fiber access, we are confident that Calix will be a valuable partner in our transition to NG-PON2 and AXOS E-Series technology. Our vision has always been to become Armenias most advanced service provider, blazing the trail in both technology and services and NG-PON2 is the perfect vehicle to extend fiber services for businesses and connect our own mobile cell sites. The Calix partnership enables Ucom to take this vision to the next level, once again transforming the broadband landscape in our country.





Ucoms leader will be sharing more information about his companys plans for NG-PON2 during a panel discussion titled NG-PON2: The Future is Here Today, moderated by Julie Kunstler, principal consultant at Ovum, along with representatives from AT&T, Verizon, and Vodafone Group, tomorrow at 9 am GMT in the Service Monetization Track Room at the Broadband World Forum, at the ExCeL Convention Centre in London.



As a market leader in deploying world-class NG-PON2 services via the combined Calix suite of AXOS, Compass cloud services, and E-Series systems in Armenia, Ucom will continue to differentiate itself in the market and stay ahead of all other service providers in the country, said Joseph Haddad, area vice president, international markets at Calix. NG-PON2 will be truly transformative for service providers like Ucom, who are looking to reap the benefits of a converged services network to combine mobile, business, and residential services onto one network, and for countries like Armenia, whose citizens are craving advanced broadband services. We are very proud to have been partnering with Ucom on their fiber network transformation journey for many years and we look forward to the companys continued success as it leverages NG-PON2 to take its network and services to the next level.





