Unisys Unveils Digital Investigator, an Advanced System to Help Law Enforcement Agencies Fight Crime

Modernised system enables public safety agencies to share and analyse critical evidence while integrating social media and allowing citizens to provide information and track requests

(firmenpresse) - Modernised system enables public safety agencies to share and analyse critical evidence while integrating social media and allowing citizens to provide information and track requests



London, October 18, 2016  Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the availability of the Unisys Digital Investigator, a new total information management system to allow law enforcement agencies to seamlessly share critical investigative intelligence across applications and agency boundaries.



The system, an upgraded version of a solution previously known as the Unisys Law Enforcement Application Framework, includes a public portal which enables citizens to provide information to law enforcement and public safety agencies and track requests from smartphones and other devices. It also integrates with social media analytics to assist in compiling digital evidence.



The Unisys Safe Cities initiative provides tools and capabilities that can help prevent and combat crime. As a key tool in the Safe Cities portfolio, Digital Investigator goes beyond the capabilities of traditional records management systems to allow organisations to take advantage of information across technological and geographic boundaries. It provides the tools necessary to capture and analyse the increasingly varied and complex data law enforcement professionals need to catch criminals and stop criminal gangs and terrorists.



The Unisys Safe Cities initiative was created to give justice and public safety organisations the solutions they need to better use data from sources like mobile devices and the Internet of Things to create a safe environment for the public, said Mark Forman, global head of public sector at Unisys. Digital Investigator represents a critical component of this initiative. It gives police departments a tool set that improves productivity through the ability to handle numerous forms of data across multiple lines of inquiry while linking different pieces of related information.





When it comes to criminal investigations and intelligence handling, the use of data mining to identify suspects early has emerged as a critical challenge. With so much information available from different sources, law enforcement agencies are grappling with how best to collect, collate and analyse all pieces of evidence, including their movements through the justice system as well as their storage and destruction.



Digital Investigator addresses this challenge by providing the capabilities needed to efficiently and successfully manage all police incident and investigative information, including:



A device-independent public portal for information capture and delivery, enabling citizens to connect to law enforcement agencies to report missing persons, request appointments and receive updates to their requests;

Social media analytics integration to stay on top of internet-derived intelligence from a vast array of sources;

A single, browser-based application for total information management, tasking, collaboration and analytics;

An easy-to-use and cost-effective tool for creating reports and other documents;

Advanced search engine capabilities for rapid and relevant results;

Certified ability to securely handle critical national security data; and

On-premise and cloud-based deployment options.



Digital Investigator is part of Unisys portfolio of Safe Cities solutions that also include LineSight for advanced targeting analytics related to border security; Unisys Stealth® for advanced security through micro-segmentation as well as identity management; the Unisys Law Enforcement Message Switch for enabling users to easily access disparate information from various federal and state criminal justice information systems; and the Secure Image Management Solution for capturing and aggregating stills imagery, video, audio, multimedia and disk images.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Unisys-Unveils-Digital-Investigator-an-Advanced-System



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/18/2016 - 16:14

Language: English

News-ID 501206

Character count: 4197

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 18/10/2016



Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease