Bottomline Technologies Adds Mastercard Virtual Card Capability to Paymode-X Network

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 18, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies
(NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of cloud-based payment, invoice and digital
banking solutions, today announced an agreement to connect Mastercard In
Control® for Commercial Payments technology with Bottomline's Paymode-X®.
With this integration, Bottomline will create a universal business payment
solution that allows customers to automate payments while increasing revenue
opportunities, efficiencies and control.
"We're proud to partner with one of the world's leading payment networks," said
Rob Eberle, President and CEO at Bottomline Technologies. "The strategic
alliance announced today provides new innovative capabilities to our Paymode-X
membership while moving us another meaningful step closer to our goal of being
the way businesses pay and get paid."
Bottomline's enhanced solutions drive maximum value for business payers and
suppliers. Paymode-X is the only payments solution with a proprietary
Intelligent Engagement Model(TM), applying predictive analytics to help
suppliers onboard and realize benefits quickly. Bottomline's onboarding method,
combined with Mastercard's virtual card technology, creates a simple, secure and
seamless way for businesses to make and receive payments. More and more business
customers are using Paymode-X to pay and get paid, with more than 330,000
business members and $182B in B2B payments processed in 2015.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps businesses pay and get paid. We make
complex business payments simple, secure and seamless by providing a trusted and
easy-to-use set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud
prevention and financial document solutions. Over 10,000 corporations, financial
institutions and banks benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in the
United States, Bottomline also maintains offices in Europe and Asia-Pacific. For
more information, visit www.bottomline.com.
Bottomline Technologies and the Bottomline Technologies logo are trademarks of
Bottomline Technologies, Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions.
All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact for Media:
Henry Goodwin
Bottomline Technologies
603.380.6106
henry.goodwin(at)bottomline.com
