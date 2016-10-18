Bottomline Technologies Adds Mastercard Virtual Card Capability to Paymode-X Network

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 18, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies

(NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of cloud-based payment, invoice and digital

banking solutions, today announced an agreement to connect Mastercard In

Control® for Commercial Payments technology with Bottomline's Paymode-X®.



With this integration, Bottomline will create a universal business payment

solution that allows customers to automate payments while increasing revenue

opportunities, efficiencies and control.



"We're proud to partner with one of the world's leading payment networks," said

Rob Eberle, President and CEO at Bottomline Technologies. "The strategic

alliance announced today provides new innovative capabilities to our Paymode-X

membership while moving us another meaningful step closer to our goal of being

the way businesses pay and get paid."



Bottomline's enhanced solutions drive maximum value for business payers and

suppliers. Paymode-X is the only payments solution with a proprietary

Intelligent Engagement Model(TM), applying predictive analytics to help

suppliers onboard and realize benefits quickly. Bottomline's onboarding method,

combined with Mastercard's virtual card technology, creates a simple, secure and

seamless way for businesses to make and receive payments. More and more business

customers are using Paymode-X to pay and get paid, with more than 330,000

business members and $182B in B2B payments processed in 2015.



About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps businesses pay and get paid. We make

complex business payments simple, secure and seamless by providing a trusted and

easy-to-use set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud

prevention and financial document solutions. Over 10,000 corporations, financial

institutions and banks benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in the



United States, Bottomline also maintains offices in Europe and Asia-Pacific. For

more information, visit www.bottomline.com.



Bottomline Technologies and the Bottomline Technologies logo are trademarks of

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions.

All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



Contact for Media:

Henry Goodwin

Bottomline Technologies

603.380.6106

henry.goodwin(at)bottomline.com









