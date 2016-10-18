Bavarian Nordic Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of RSV Vaccine

* First Phase 2 study will evaluate prime-boost vaccine approach in elderly

population



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 18, 2016 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC:

BVNRY) today announced the initiation of the first Phase 2 clinical study of

MVA-BN® RSV, its novel, broad spectrum, vaccine candidate against RSV

(respiratory syncytial virus).



The study, which is being conducted in USA, will enrol 400 healthy subjects,

aged 55 or older who will be randomized into five groups of 80 subjects each.

Subjects will receive two administrations four weeks apart of either low or high

doses of MVA-BN RSV and/or placebo, in order to identify the optimal dose and

schedule for future studies. More information on the trial can be found at

http://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02873286.



Top-line results from the study are anticipated around mid-2017 and will provide

important information for a subsequent Phase 2b field efficacy study, which is

planned for initiation later in 2017.



Paul Chaplin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic, said:

"Advancing our RSV program into Phase 2 is an important milestone for Bavarian

Nordic in our efforts to develop a vaccine which potentially offers broad

protection against the virus. RSV remains an area of high unmet medical need

with no approved vaccine available. This Phase 2 study represents an essential

step in the successful development of any vaccine; to ensure we establish an

ideal dose and dosing regimen, prior to exploring this candidate in larger

studies. In this study we will evaluate both a single vaccination, as well as a

prime-boost approach that will determine which regime induces prolonged immune

responses against RSV "



MVA-BN RSV represents a new vaccine approach specifically designed to target

five different RSV proteins to ensure a broad immune response against both RSV



subtypes (A & B). Extensive preclinical studies have shown that MVA-BN RSV

induces a balanced immune response comprised of both antibodies and T cells, in

a similar fashion to the natural response to an RSV infection. These results

were confirmed in a Phase 1 study in healthy adults, reported in May 2016, which

showed that MVA-BN RSV significantly boosted antibodies and T cells against both

RSV subtypes. The vaccine was well tolerated, with no unexpected or serious

adverse reactions. The vast majority of events represented local and systemic

reactions typical for vaccines.



About RSV

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is the most common cause of bronchiolitis

and pneumonia in infants and a significant cause of respiratory illness in older

adults, resulting in a high number of hospitalizations. RSV infections are

responsible each year for a similar number of deaths as the flu in children up

to age 14, as well as in the elderly population. It is estimated that more than

64 million people are infected globally each year, yet unlike the flu, there is

no vaccine to prevent RSV, presenting a large unmet medical need and market

opportunity.



About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the

development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and

vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company's live virus vaccine

platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with

the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for

infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE®,

which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and other

governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name

IMVANEX®) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and its partner Janssen are developing

an Ebola vaccine regimen, which has been fast-tracked, with the backing of

worldwide health authorities, and a vaccine for the prevention and treatment of

HPV. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, Bavarian

Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, including

PROSTVAC®, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment

of advanced prostate cancer. The company has partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb

for the potential commercialization of PROSTVAC. For more information visit

www.bavarian-nordic.com or follow us on Twitter (at)bavariannordic.



Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks,

uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that

could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in

the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements

concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other

information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking

statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other

cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We

undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements

to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as

required by law.



Contacts

Rolf Sass Sørensen

Vice President Investor Relations (EU)

Tel: +45 61 77 47 43



Seth Lewis

Vice President Investor Relations (US)

Tel: +1 978 341 5271



