Experton Group positions fluidOps as Rising Star 2017 for Industrial Big Data Analytics

Experton Group AG has named fluid Operations® AG (fluidOps), a Rising Star in the Industrial Big Data Analytics category of its independent study, Industry 4.0/IoT Vendor Benchmark 2017.

fluidOps is Rising Star

(firmenpresse) - Experton Group AG has named fluid Operations® AG (fluidOps), a Rising Star in the Industrial Big Data Analytics category of its independent study, Industry 4.0/IoT Vendor Benchmark 2017. fluidOps impressed the analysts with its applied semantic IT concepts, which provide a unique foundation for advanced analytics on sensor data.



The Industrial Big Data Analytics category evaluates analytic solutions and databases for their ability to process data from industrial manufacturing machines and plants as well as analyze huge amounts of complex, unstructured data. The main criteria range from proven, hands-on examples of Big Data analysis on machine data to forecasts and analytics that go beyond monitoring, for example, to pinpoint the causes of yield variances in manufacturing. In 2017, the analysts of the Experton Group identified a total of 28 relevant vendors for Industrial Big Data Analytics.



fluidOps made its debut this year as a Rising Star. A Rising Star shows high potential through a promising portfolio and the necessary roadmap that is aligned with the most important market trends.



fluidOps follows, among other things, a semantic IT approach, which has helped it secure a very good evaluation among the newcomers, explains Holm Landrock, Senior Advisor-Lead Advisor Big Data, Experton Group. The strategy and implementation at fluidOps form a coherent, overall picture. Digital factory users, however, need to experience the benefits of relatively young technology concepts such as semantics and graphs firsthand  for example, through industry-specific trainings.



We are very pleased to be honored as a Rising Star, which further proves that we are a top vendor for Big Data analytics in Germany, adds Dr. Andreas Eberhart, Managing Director, fluidOps. With Information Workbench, our Smart Data platform, and the IoT Manager app on top, we cover the bulk of all use cases in this field. Thanks to our high-performance, flexible technologies, our clients can quickly make customizations at any time.





fluid Operations® AG (fluidOps) is a leader in semantic technologies. Its product portfolio includes the Smart Data platform Information Workbench®, the app for data center transparency eDataCenterAnalyzer, and the proven cloud management app eCloudManager®. Users implement pioneering business models based on Smart Data and innovative use cases in data centers and IoT environments. The company and its employees have been honored with multiple awards for outstanding innovations. Its clients are renowned companies in the automobile, telecommunications, IT, media, healthcare and life sciences industries as well as public organizations. Founded in 2008, fluid Operations AG is based in Walldorf, Germany, and has 50 employees.

