The simplest way to track your consignment or courier is by entering your 13-digit Tracking number in the form located above. Then click on the button. (You can find this number in the receipt provided at the Post Office).
Speed Post Tracking Procedure
Alternatively for India Post Tracking online, Just browse to the official website www.indiapost.gov.in. Enter your consignment number or Item number in the form located on the homepage and click Enter.
It Displays:
The Booking date of your consignment or package.
The journey history of your package (Where it was delivered and received).
The Delivery Date of your package to the destination Address.
Failure Notice if your item was failed to be delivered to the destination.
Through SMS
EMS Speed Post Tracking can be done through SMS as well. Just send an SMS in the following format.
SP (space) Consignment number to 55352
(or) EMS (space) Consignment number to 55352
Customer Care Number
Toll Free Number: 1800-119888 (New Delhi)
http://speedposttrackingindia.in/india-post-registered-post-tracking/
