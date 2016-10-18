Jamf Kicks Off Its Seventh Annual Jamf Nation User Conference With a Record Number of Apple IT Administrators

Launching New Products, Enterprise Integrations and Rapid Customer Deployment Options Inspired by Putting Users First

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- -- , the leader in Apple management, kicked off its seventh annual today with more than 1,200 Apple IT administrators and guests from IBM, Apple, businesses and school districts from around the globe. Inspired by delivering the legendary Apple experience to users in organizations of all sizes, Jamf unveiled a completely reimagined experience for administrators and end users. Jamf also showcased new capabilities across its product lines, including automated software patch management, improved enterprise security and integration, as well as new deployment options that enable customers to start fast and grow forever.

Fueled by tremendous growth in cloud deployments, the company also announced it dropped "Software" from its name, and is now simply Jamf. To further simplify its product positioning, Jamf also renamed its flagship products to (formerly Casper Suite) and (formerly Bushel). Jamf Pro is designed for IT professionals, arming them to empower end users with Apple technology no matter how complex their needs. Jamf Now is designed to provide a simple and immediate Apple management solution for small and medium-sized deployments without requiring IT experience, training, installation or documentation. This new product branding will help customers more easily identify what solution is right for them today, with confidence they can grow forever with Jamf no matter how their needs evolve.

"In addition to a unified brand and new Jamf Now capabilities, we are proud to announce , which is packed with new functionality designed to put users first," said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. "It further simplifies the lives of IT and helps them empower end users like never before."

Available next year, Jamf Pro version 10 builds on 14 years of working with IT experts to make it easier for IT administrators to deploy and manage Apple devices. When Jamf Pro version 10 ships, it will be outfitted with a simpler streamlined interface, executive dashboards and new workflows, including:

: With the ability to simply deploy more complex self service objects, embed user alerts and private label Self Service, Jamf Pro version 10 brings user empowerment to a new level, ensuring that organizations enjoy a consumer-like Apple experience.

In addition to automatic patch notifications and reporting, the upcoming version of Jamf Pro will be equipped with a unique, simplified workflow to both identify and deploy patches for macOS third-party software with an App Store-like user experience.

Jamf Pro version 10 will help organizations protect resources with certificate-based authentication by deploying identity certificates from a Certificate Authority (CA), including integration with Symantec Public Key Infrastructure (PKI).

This new release will streamline workflows with existing systems by offering new integrations with Symantec PKI, ServiceNow, Epic EHR and Webhooks for Events API.

Once shipped, existing customers will be able to simply upgrade to version 10 of Jamf Pro, which will include these great new features, user experience and brand.

Jamf Now is built for small- and medium-sized Apple deployments within organizations that want to get up and running instantly. With the availability of Jamf Pro version 10, Jamf Now customers will be able to seamlessly migrate to Jamf Pro as their needs and number of devices grow. Jamf Now customers can be migrated to Jamf Pro in a matter of minutes -- without user disruption and at no charge.

Available today, Jamf integrates with ServiceNow to provide customers with a macOS inventory and software delivery solution that completes their software license management workflow. End users can go to one central place to create an IT help request for apps, gain approval and then automatically install their software. Unlike other solutions that integrate with ServiceNow, approval of the software request automatically triggers installation.

Tune into tomorrow's JNUC Keynote address via to learn our customers news.

Since 2002, Jamf has been solely focused on helping organizations succeed with Apple. Jamf is committed to enabling IT to empower end users and bring the legendary Apple experience to businesses, education, and government organizations via its Jamf Pro and Jamf Now products, and the 38,000+ member Today, more than 9,000 global customers rely on Jamf to manage 6.8 million Apple devices. To learn more, visit: .

Comments on this PressRelease