GSA, Where the Gaming Industry Collaborates, Welcomes 14 International Members

Amatic Industries GmbH, Austria

APEX pro gaming a.s., Austria

Ares Way, Italy

CasinoFlex Systems International Ltd, Bulgaria

Combination AB, Sweden

Gaming Consultants International

Ganlot, Inc., Taiwan

Innovative Technology Limited, United Kingdom

Kobetron, United States

Onetill Pty Ltd, Australia

Smartgames Software Hardware Systems Holdings, Cyprus

Seoul National University of Science and Technology, South Korea

techno-consult GmbH, Germany

Universal de Desarrollos Electronicos, S.A., Spain

GSA President Peter DeRaedt said, "We are pleased to welcome this diverse roster of members to the Gaming Standards Association. GSA is excited about gaming's future as iGaming expands internationally. We stand ready to help the industry find the path forward, encouraging collaboration, and providing the tools necessary to do so! GSA membership is a critical key to success in the gaming industry of the future."

There is a level of membership for every budget.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc.; International Game Technology (IGT); Konami Gaming Inc.; NOVOMATIC Gaming Industries Gmbh; Playtech, (PTEC.L), Scientific Games International (SGMS), & Sega Sammy Creation, Inc.

Ainsworth Game Technology Inc.; Alberta Gaming & Liquor Commission; Amatic Industries GmbH; APEX pro gaming; Appolonia; Ares Way; Atlantic Lottery Corporation; BMM Testlabs; Casinos Austria; CasinoFlex Systems; Casino Technology; ComTrade Gaming; Combination AB; Crane Payment Innovations; eBet Gaming Systems Pty., Ltd.; European Casino Association; Everi; FortuNet, Inc. (FTNT); Gamblit Gaming, LLC; Gaming Laboratories International, LLC. (GLI); Gaming Consultants International; Gaming Technologies Association; Gauselman GmbH; Ganlot; Grand Vision Gaming; Innovative Technology Limited; Intralot S.A. (INLr.AT); Inspired Gaming Group Ltd.; Interblock USA; Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc. (ISLE); Loto-Que?bec; Kobetron; Macao Polytechnic Institute; Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association; Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation; Maxgaming; Multi-State Lottery Association; Nidec Sankyo Corporation; Onetill Pty, Ltd.; Oregon Lottery; Radical Blue Gaming; Random Consulting; RAY; Seminole Tribe of Florida; Seoul National University of Science & Technology; Smartgames Software Hardware Systems Holdings Ltd.; techno-consult GmbH; Transact Technologies Incorporated (TACT); U1 Gaming; Universal de Desarrollos Electronicos, S.A.; UNLV International Gaming Institute; Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

