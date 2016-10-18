Solgari launches enhanced user application suite to provide businesses with seamless end-to-end cloud communications

(firmenpresse) - Platform removes complexities of using multiple service providers and ensures compliance with data regulations



London  Tuesday 18th October  Solgari, the global provider of the worlds first complete enterprise cloud business communications software solution, has today launched a number of key additional user application features to its cloud telephony and business communications suite. The modular Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform unifies all communication capabilities into a single platform, enabling cloud communications delivered to all devices, users and locations. Businesses are empowered with increased flexibility around contact management and deployment, while ensuring compliance with increasingly stringent regulations.



The scalable platform provides enterprises with a comprehensive communication tool that enables the effortless transition between instant messaging, email, voice and video, while allowing seamless integration with core IT such as CRM using Solgari Link. Organisations can cherry-pick the services that match their requirements, avoiding the complexities of dealing with multiple service vendors that can lead to long contracts and spiralling costs. Furthermore, the platform provides PCI DSS compliant call & video recording and archiving, functions that aid customer query resolution and ensures regulatory requirements are met.



The SaaS suite offers a cost-effective and convenient alternative to expensive hardware and software solutions, which are often not integrated or suited to the requirements of the business, said Vance Harris, Solgari CTO and co-founder. The modular design enables businesses to customise exactly what they need and it means it can be utilised in all industries. Moreover, with the capability to search for archived calls via a number of options, including user details and keywords, users are able to solve queries effortlessly - its a real resource saver around compliance.



The services with enhanced features include:



 Solgari Connect  offers browser-based inbound communications from corporate website through WebRTC. Simple click and talk functionality is enabled via an intuitive interface, and agents can effortlessly escalate calls from voice to video, while also adding instant messages. Customer calls are completely free.

 Solgari Global Voice  delivers users with worldwide numbering capabilities and provides Tier 1 voice quality regardless of device or location. The service is supported on Windows, macOS, iOS and Android, with a dedicated smartphone app. Many optional features include advanced IVR which aids and automates customer service.

 Solgari Contact Centre  developed to run inbound, outbound or blended contact centres. Features include call listening, whispering and barging  ideal capabilities for training and supervision  as well as agent visibility and wallboards, which can be programmed to display a number of performance-related criteria.

 Solgari User Application Suite (SUAS)  enables businesses to comprehensively manage and analyse their communications. Through three tools, Solgari Callview, Reports and Analyser, users are able to simply retrieve and listen to archived calls & videos, create detailed and accurate PBX and ACD reports, and examine overall system use  enabling them to identify where processes can be enhanced. Word and phrase searching capability within archived calls to address compliance and dispute resolution.

 Solgari Link  empowers users to seamlessly integrate voice and video communication capabilities to leading CRM systems, including Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce and Bullhorn, as well as with other ERP and back office systems. Other features that work with Solgari Link include advanced IVR and voice verification which facilitates PCI payment, surveys and intelligent identification of customers and their requirements.

 Solgari WebMeeting  WebRTC solution that provides real-time voice and video meetings without the need for extra software downloads or plugins. Additional capabilities include remote desktop control, screen share and automatic meeting report emails



The platform can benefit all departments and has been successfully deployed over a number of verticals including Fintech, Recruitment, Government and Retail, said John Colgan, Solgari CEO and co-founder. For example, Solgari Link can help facilitate the sales process due to its CRM solution integration capability. Agents can simply click and call customers and prospects from a single dashboard; theres no need to pick up the phone. Furthermore, all incoming customer calls & requirements can be clearly identified in advance of the agent picking up, creating a great impression and efficiencies. Its this adaptability that really makes the Solgari product suite a unique and innovative player in the cloud communications market.



Solgari services are available on a per-user, per-month subscription. As the services are completely cloud-based, there are no hardware or infrastructure requirements and all updates are provided by Solgari. On average, Solgari customers see yearly savings of more than 40 % compared to legacy telephony and contact centre providers.



The platform is available to all new and existing customers. For more information see the Solgari demo overview or, to request a demo, please visit http://www.solgari.com/contact.









