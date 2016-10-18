What's that smell? Enbridge Gas customers are about to find out.

As the weather cools down, furnaces will begin to warm up. Approximately 75 per cent of Ontario homes use natural gas for home heating, and Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc. (Enbridge) wants to remind customers it's very important to have all fuel burning appliances inspected by a certified technician. In addition, the utility wants to ensure people know what natural gas smells like and what to do if they smell it. As part of its public safety campaign, Enbridge customers will receive a natural gas "scratch and sniff" brochure in their October bill. Paperless billing customers and the public can request the brochures at .

Ongoing discussions reveal that many people cannot identify the smell of natural gas and don't know what to do if they smell it. Enbridge is concerned about that - if someone doesn't recognize the smell, they won't know that they need to get to a safe area and call to report it.

The best way to describe the smell is rotten eggs, but it can also be identified as a blend of other things, such as: Sulphur, garbage, and boiled eggs.

However it's described, the smell is distinctive and intentional so that people notice and can act appropriately. This past summer, Enbridge visited a Boys and Girls Club in Scarborough to give them a whiff of what natural gas smells like, to watch the video.

That's why education is so important. If someone suspects a natural gas leak, Enbridge advises:

"Our top priority is safety, and that means helping our customers and Ontarians understand how to keep them and their families safe. It's encouraging that some people can recognize the smell of natural gas, but we want everyone to know the smell and the proper actions to take if they suspect a natural gas leak."

-- Mike Wagle, Chief Engineer, Enbridge Gas Distribution

Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc. has a more than 165-year history and is Canada's largest natural gas distribution company. It is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Enbridge has ranked as one of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations for the past seven years and was also named as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in 2015. Enbridge Gas Distribution and its affiliates distribute natural gas to over two million customers in Ontario, Quebec, New York State and New Brunswick. For more information, visit or follow us on Twitter (at)EnbridgeGasNews.

