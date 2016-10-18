NEXT GENERATION SABIC FOAM GRADES CAN REDUCE DEGASSING TIME BY 50%

The first product of a new generation of LDPE foam grades from SABIC has been designed to increase production efficiency at the foam manufacturer. The new SABIC LDPE fast converting foam grades reduce the time that semi-finished products need to be kept in storage, thanks to faster degassing of the blowing agent. They can therefore reduce the working capital of foam manufacturers drastically. These new SABIC foam grades also help to create additional value by increasing production efficiency through higher material yield.

SABIC® LDPE 2102FC for thin and thick foamed sheet.

(firmenpresse) - Foam & Lightweight

Polymeric foams are widely used in areas that encompass building and construction, automotive, packaging, sports and leisure, and more. Trends in these industries are driven by consumers looking for solutions that are smarter, better and more sustainable, whilst at the same time reducing total costs. Foam and lightweight solutions are essential to respond to these trends: they enable a more efficient use of materials and energy and, at the same time, they can enhance properties.



Frank de Vries, Leader of SABICs Global Foam Team, commented: We continue to push the boundaries of technology to discover new solutions. In our dedicated SABIC Foam Innovation Center, we developed this new series of fast converting foam material solutions that provides further improvements in the foam manufacturers production efficiencies.



SABIC® LDPE 2102FC is the first in a series of products that combine up to 50% savings in degassing timereducing the foam manufacturers inventoryand an improvement in production efficiency of up to 5% through less production waste and better foam consistency.



SABIC will be attending K 2016 in Düsseldorf, Germany, from 19 to 26 October 2016, with a stand in Hall 6 (Stand D42), where it will showcase the latest innovative polymer foam applications for various industries.



The new technology will also be presented at the Poly-Foam foam conference in Shanghai, China in October and the AMI Polymer Foam 2016 conference in Cologne, Germany, in November.



More information can be found at www.sabic.com.





More information:

http://http://www.pressreleasefinder.com/SABIC/SABICPR275/en



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

NOTES TO EDITORS



 SABIC and brands marked with  are trademarks of SABIC or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

 SABIC is a registered trademark of SABIC International Holding B.V.

 High-resolution photos are available upon request.

 SABIC should be written in every instance in all uppercase.





ABOUT SABIC



SABIC is a global leader in diversified chemicals headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We manufacture on a global scale in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, making distinctly different kinds of products: Chemicals, Plastics, Agri-Nutrients, Metals, and Specialties.



We support our customers in identifying and developing opportunities in key end markets such as Construction, Medical Devices, Packaging, Agri-Nutrients, Electrical and Electronics, Transportation, and Clean Energy.



SABIC recorded a net profit of SR 18.77 billion (US$ 5 billion) in 2015. Sales revenues for 2015 totaled SR 148.09 billion (US$ 39.49 billion). Total assets stood at SR 328.22 billion (US$ 87.53 billion) at the end of 2015.



SABIC has more than 40,000 employees worldwide and operates in more than 50 countries. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, we have filed more than 10,960 patents, and have significant research resources with innovation hubs in five key geographies  USA, Europe, Middle East, South East Asia and North East Asia.



The Saudi Arabian government owns 70 percent of SABIC shares with the remaining 30 percent publicly traded on the Saudi stock exchange.



At SABIC, we combine a rich track record of doing what others said couldnt be done, with a deep understanding of our customers. But our true impact is as a partner who can help our customers achieve their ambitions by finding solutions to their challenges. We call this Chemistry that Matters.

PressRelease by

SABIC

Date: 10/18/2016 - 17:32

Language: English

News-ID 501248

Character count: 2166

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SABIC

Ansprechpartner: Kevin Noels

Stadt: Kapellen

Telefon: 0032 3 31 30 311



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 12.10.2016



Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease