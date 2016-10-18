Jan Meise, CEO, AMS Technologies AG, joins EPIC board of directors

Jan Meise, CEO of AMS Technologies, joins the board of directors of the European Photonics Industry Consortium (EPIC)

(PresseBox) - Jan adds to the board his expertise in the Photonics ecosystem and value chain models coupled with the need for Photonics cooling in medical and industrial applications and his experience as an entrepreneur. ?Almost all the members of EPIC report increasing manufacturing volumes and growing sales figures. The guidance of the board of directors is crucial on how to best serve the industry as it transitions towards a more mature industry in a globalized market. I am pleased to welcome Jan to the EPIC board, his international background and business acumen is of great value to EPIC.? said Carlos Lee, Director General of EPIC.

Jan joined AMS Technologies in 2010. Prior to joining AMS Technologies, he was the Director of Strategic Marketing for Finisar, a US based company offering optical transceivers for the data and telecommunication industry. Jan holds a MSc equivalent degree in electrical engineering from the Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany.

?With a strong focus on Photonics as a key enabling technology, Europe will play a leading role transforming the Photonics industry from its current fragmentation into adopting business models more closely aligned to those of the electronics industry? commented Jan Meise. ?I see EPIC providing that collaboration platform to shape and define the future Photonics value chain?.

AMS Technologies is Europe?s leading solution provider and distributor for Optical, Power and Thermal Management Technologies. For more than 30 years, AMS Technologies has been supporting the European market with leading, innovative technologies and products that have allowed its customers to take prime position in their chosen markets. AMS Technologies has been delivering solutions into a variety of high-tech markets, including renewable energies, medical, defence & aerospace, research & scientific and various other industrial segments. Its customer base consists of Europe?s largest leading technology corporations, a network of universities and research institutes as well as the most promising start-ups and is serviced from a network of local offices in Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Poland and Sweden. www.amstechnologies.com



EPIC BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Benno Oderkerk, CEO, Avantes (The Netherlands)

Bruno Mourey, Vice President Optics and photonics, CEA LETI (France)

Drew Nelson, President & CEO, IQE (United Kingdom)

Heinz Seyringer, Head of Research Collaborations, Zumtobel Lighting (Austria)

Jan Meise, CEO, AMS Technologies (Germany)

Kurt Weingarten, Founder and CTO, Time-Bandwidth / JDSU (Switzerland)

Martin Schell, Director, Fraunhofer HHI (Germany)

Petteri Uusimaa, CEO, Modulight (Finland)

EPIC is the industry association that promotes the sustainable development of organisations working in the field of photonics. We foster a vibrant photonics ecosystem by maintaining a strong network and acting as a catalyst and facilitator for technological and commercial advancement. EPIC publishes market and technology reports, organizes technical workshops and B2B roundtables, international delegations, engages in advocacy and lobbying, European funded projects, finance and investment, education and training activities, standards and roadmaps, pavilions at exhibitions. www.epic-assoc.com





