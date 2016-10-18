Media Advisory: Minister Bains to deliver keynote address at the i2030 National Manufacturing Summit

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will deliver a keynote address on Canada's Innovation Agenda at the i2030 National Manufacturing Summit.

Minister Bains will be available to answer questions from the media following his address.

