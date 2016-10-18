SuperSonic Imagine reports sales growth of +10% in Q3 2016

Solid growth in the United States; Further significant growth in Service sales

(firmenpresse) - AIX-EN-PROVENCE, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- SuperSonic Imagine (EURONEXT PARIS: SSI) (FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible), the highly innovative ultrasound company, today announces its sales for the third quarter to September 30, 2016.

In the 3rd quarter of 2016, SuperSonic Imagine recorded sales of EUR 5.7 million, up +10% compared with the 3rd quarter of 2015 (EUR 5.2 million). At constant currency, growth was +9% between the two periods. Sales for the first nine months of the year to September 30, 2016 were EUR 14.6 million, up +8% compared with the same nine months of 2015 (EUR 13.4 million).

SuperSonic Imagine saw a +9% quarterly increase in sales of its Aixplorer systems (+7% for the first nine months of the year) and a +18% increase in Service sales (+21% for the first nine months of the year). The growth in Service sales as of September 30, 2016, was mainly driven by France and direct sales in the United States.

In its priority markets, the geographical sales performance in the quarter was led by the United States with growth of +15% and +7% in China. Our three priority markets (China, United States and France) generated 58% of total sales over the quarter and 62% over the first nine months of the year.

Globally, as of September 30, 2016, an analysis of the Company's sales confirms the strategic choice implemented in 2015 that consisted in refocusing on key indications (breast, liver) on its three key geographies that are the United States (+5% with a +57% jump in direct sales), China (+10%) and France (+13%).

Elisabeth Winter, Executive VP and Financial Director of SuperSonic Imagine, says: "Over the third quarter, we generated a growth level more in line with our goals and which we hope to continue in the fourth quarter. It is traditionally the most significant quarter in the imaging industry and this year will be driven by the launch of a new version of Aixplorer® incorporating a Fusion Navigation module."

Other revenue essentially consists of fees to access the Group's technology. This revenue, which is non recurrent by nature, is not included in the Company's core revenue insofar as it is not part of its core business.

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system, Aixplorer®, with an UltraFast platform that can acquire images 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave Elastography (SWE), UltraFast Doppler and more recently Angio PL.U.S - Planewave UltraSensitive Imaging. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize and analyze the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable, reproducible and non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of diseases. UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with exam results simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging. SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic Imagine is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol SSI. For more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to .

Bernard Doorenbos



CEO



+33 6 15 66 64 68



Elisabeth Winter

Finance Director, Executive VP



+33 6 61 45 69 17



Investor Relations - EU

Pierre Laurent / Florent Alba



+33 1 44 71 98 55



Media Relations - US

Amy Phillips



+1 412 327 9499





More information:

http://www.supersonicimagine.com



PressRelease by

SuperSonic Imagine

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/18/2016 - 16:15

Language: English

News-ID 501263

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SuperSonic Imagine

Stadt: AIX-EN-PROVENCE, FRANCE





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease