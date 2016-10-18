Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend

(firmenpresse) - OKOTOKS, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- (TSX: MTL) The Board of Directors of Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that it has declared a monthly dividend of $0.03 per Common Share payable to the holders of record of Common Shares at the close of business on October 31, 2016. The dividend will be paid on November 15, 2016.

For Canadian resident shareholders, this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

Mullen Group is a company that owns a network of independently operated businesses. The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada and provides a wide range of specialized transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada - two sectors of the economy in which Mullen Group has strong business relationships and industry leadership. The corporate office provides management and financial expertise, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL".

