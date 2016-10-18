Huawei Releases CloudFAN Access Network Solution

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- At the Broadband World Forum 2016 held in London, Huawei announced the CloudFAN access network solution. Huawei also showcased its existing large-capacity distributed Optical Line Terminal (OLT) which supports open protocol and works with the network controller to achieve the smooth evolution of CloudFAN.

To implement the all cloud strategy, the operator's network needs to migrate to a DC-Centric architecture, where network functions and services will all run on the cloud. To adapt to this change, the access network needs to evolve into a cloud-based network. CloudFAN is a brand new architecture adopted by Huawei's access network for cloud-based evolution.

For different scenarios such as home, enterprise and mobile, CloudFAN can realize one physical network for all scenarios and provide independent management by using a network splicing function. This function can also support network open access, providing wholesale services to virtual operators with different user resources and management in one physical network.

For the enterprise service, CloudFAN can support cloud management to realize end-to-end automatic configuration of enterprise leased lines, and its network slicing function, based on the cloud, can help operators to construct Passive Optical LAN (POL), provide flexible wholesale services to small and medium enterprises, and provide enterprise self-service.

For Smart Home services, the CloudFAN platform can support numerous innovative services such as home security, elderly care, baby care, the green Internet and home automation. The deployment of new services will ultimately become more efficient and faster through the cloud. This can reduce the need to upgrade and modify terminal software, in addition to providing user self-service.

CloudFAN can manage and control access network resources through the cloud, therefore the usage and efficiency of network resources can be improved, and help realize 24/7 user self-service. The CloudFAN platform supports the introduction of future innovative services and can significantly accelerate the commercialization of innovative technologies.

Jeff Wang, President of Huawei Access Network Product Line, said, "Under the all cloud strategy, the CloudFAN solution will be a brand new architecture for evolution towards a cloud-based access network. It realizes multiple services classified and managed on one network, provides richer home and enterprise services, improves the efficiency of network maintenance, provides optimum service experience for users, supports smooth evolution from SingleFAN to CloudFAN and accelerates introducing innovation technologies, and supports operators to help them achieve business success."

As the industry leader of the global access network market, Huawei continues to boost development of the ultra-broadband industry from SingleFAN1.0 optical-copper integrated access, to SingleFAN2.0 heterogeneous access (HetAN), and to SingleFAN3.0 any-media gigabit access. Huawei is always committed to providing operators with highly economical and efficient ultra-bandwidth solutions. Rollout of the CloudFAN solution will help operators build a cloud era access network that integrates voice, data, video, smart home, smart office, and future cloud services, and embrace a fully cloud-based gigabit connected world.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

