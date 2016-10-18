Benz Communications Among San Francisco Business Times' "Top 100 Women-Owned Businesses in the Bay Area" for Fifth Consecutive Year

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Benz Communications today announced that it is ranked 83 on the San Francisco Business Times' 2016 "Top 100 Women-Owned Businesses in the Bay Area." is an award-winning communications and marketing agency focused solely, purposely and passionately on employee benefits.

The "Top 100 Women-Owned Businesses in the Bay Area" list is based on annual revenue during the previous year. Benz Communications had $5.7 million in revenues during 2015. This is the fifth consecutive year Benz Communications has earned inclusion on the San Francisco Business Times' "Top 100 Women-Owned Businesses in the Bay Area" list.

"We're honored to be included among this awe-inspiring group of women-owned businesses. We're so fortunate and privileged to work with clients who area as passionate as we are about helping educate their employees about important topics like health care and retirement," said Jennifer Benz, Benz Communications founder and CEO.

The San Francisco Business Times estimates there are 192,300 women-owned companies in the San Francisco-metro area in 201; an increase of 34% since 2007. The "Top 100 Women-Owned Businesses in the Bay Area" is the publication's ranking by 2015 revenue of the 100 largest majority women-owned businesses in the Bay Area. Companies considered for the awards are based in the San Francisco Business Times' coverage area (the counties of San Francisco, Marin, San Mateo, Alameda, and Contra Costa, plus the city of Palo Alto).

In 2006, with a vision for empowering employer efforts to positively impact their employees' lives, co-founders Jennifer Benz and Isabelle Englund-Geiger created Benz Communications, a boutique benefits communications firm. Since then, Benz Communications has evolved into a 28-person, employee-focused, results-driven marketing firm focused on helping large employers inspire their employees to improve their health, their finances and their futures with inspired benefits communications.

Over the past 10 years, Benz Communications has garnered numerous accolades. In addition to inclusion on the San Francisco Business Times' "Top 100 Women-Owned Businesses in the Bay Area," the firm has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing companies for five consecutive years and the San Francisco Business Times' "100 Fastest-Growing Companies in the Bay Area" for the past four years. The firm has also been recognized for its client work with awards from Employee Benefit News (i-COMM Award), the International Academy of Visual Arts, Hermes Creative Awards, the International Association of Business Communicators and the Profit Sharing Council of America.

Benz Communications is a communications and marketing agency solely, purposefully, and passionately focused on employee benefits. Its proven approach combines the science of behavioral economics with the best of communications strategy and design. Since 2006, the firm has served leading employers and benefits providers, including many Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. As a thought leader in the benefits industry, Benz invests in research and resources to help companies educate employees about health, financial, and other benefits. Learn more at and join the benefits conversation on , and .

Robin Schoen



Robin Schoen Public Relations

215.504.2122 office

215.595.7542 mobile





More information:

http://www.benzcommunications.com



PressRelease by

Benz Communications

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/18/2016 - 17:44

Language: English

News-ID 501279

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Benz Communications

Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA





Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease