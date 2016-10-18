All 36 Homes at Terraces at Las Ventanas Sold

New Community in Pismo Beach Offers Convenient Location With Spectacular Views

(firmenpresse) - PISMO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- All 36 homes at have been sold, (CCB) and recently announced. The exclusive new community nestled in the hillside of Pismo Beach opened in April 2014 to brisk sales at prices ranging from mid $700,000 to $850,000.

A harmonious balance of beach and rural country setting, Terraces at Las Ventanas boasts breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, Price Canyon and the scenic mountains. Just minutes from downtown Pismo and San Luis Obispo, it is close to beaches, lakes, golf courses, hiking trails and wineries.

This stunning neighborhood was built and sold by CCB, a third-generation local homebuilder that has partnered with Presidio Residential Capital to construct more than 780 new housing units on California's Central Coast.

Over the past four years, the joint venture partners have worked together on 13 new home communities: five have sold out, 10 are open for sale and another 2 are coming soon. The communities where homes are now available are: Legacy at La Ventana and Heritage Square in Santa Maria, The Enclave at Costa Pacifica in Nipomo, Bellasera and Monte Sereno in Arroyo Grande, Seaside, Costa Azure and The Village at Pacific West Condominiums in Pismo Beach, SLO Terrace in San Luis Obispo and Templeton Ranch in Templeton.

SLO Terrace in San Luis Obispo with 17 single-family homes on 5,000-square-foot lots priced from the mid $700,000s.

Bellaserra in San Luis Obispo, an enclave of just 11 thoughtfully designed homes on exceptionally large home sites with mountain views starting at $XX.

Legacy at La Ventana in Santa Maria is comprised of 120 homes with seven different floor plans of single and two stories starting in the mid $400,000s.

The Village at Pacific West in Pismo Beach with 37 single-family homes, which are sold out, and 36 two-bedroom condominiums, some of which are still available.

Costa Azure in Pismo Beach with 16 homes set on gently sloping hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean priced from $1,000,000.

Templeton Ranch is a 16.7-acre community that offers 40 single-family homes and 67 planned-unit developments at 221 North Main Street in Templeton, Calif.

Coastal Community Builders is a California development company building on a tradition of value, quality craftsmanship and homeowner satisfaction. Since 1988 under the leadership of president Gary Grossman, the company has grown from humble beginnings to a leader in new home construction.

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., the firm provides capital for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $650 million into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to fund an additional $250 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States, and it currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2 billion. Presidio is a member of the Building Industry Association of San Diego. Online and social media: , , and .

