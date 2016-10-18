       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
G4S plc UK DK : G4S wins contract extension for Canadian air transport security

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Toronto, ON, October 17, 2016 - G4S, the world's leading security company, has
won a five-year contract extension valued at CAD$510 million to provide pre-
board, hold-baggage and non-passenger screening services for the Canadian Air
Transport Security Authority (CATSA).



The renewal of the Airport Screening Services Agreement (ASSA) contract will
extend G4S services in the Pacific Region of Canada (British Columbia and the
Yukon) until March 2022. G4S has held this contract since November 1, 2011.



CATSA conducted a thorough evaluation assessment of G4S's performance over the
initial term of the contract and concluded that G4S delivered on its contract
commitments and met CATSA's expectations.



John Kenning, CEO of G4S North America said; "G4S is delighted that CATSA has
chosen to renew its contract with G4S.  We will continue to provide high quality
service that promotes an efficient screening process and a positive passenger
experience. At the same time we will work with CATSA to continually innovate."



G4S is proud to partner with CATSA to secure critical elements of the air
transportation system at twenty-one airports in the Pacific Region, including
Vancouver International Airport (YVR).  Airports in the Pacific Region of Canada
are experiencing an increasing numbers of traveling passengers with the addition
of major flight services and the expansion of existing routes to Australia and
China. YVR welcomed a record 20.3 million passengers in 2015, including
arriving, departing and connecting travellers, and predicts reaching 25 million
passengers by 2020.  G4S provides pre-board, hold-baggage and non-passenger
screening.



-- END --



About G4S

G4S is the world's leading global, integrated security company specializing in


the delivery of security and related services to customers across six
continents.  The group is active in more than 100 countries, and is the largest
employer quoted on the London Stock Exchange with over 610,000 employees and has
a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. For more information, visit
www.g4s.com.



About G4S Canada

G4S is a leading provider of security solutions in Canada. G4S offers a unique
combination of risk assessments, security integration services, security
personnel, and cash management solutions. G4S employs thousands of Canadians and
operates in offices across the country. For more information, visit www.g4s.ca


Notes to Editors

For media enquiries please call Sophie McMillan, Business Media Manager at G4S
on +44 (0) 207 963 3333 or email sophie.mcmillan(at)g4s.com




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: G4S plc UK DK via GlobeNewswire






