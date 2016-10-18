G4S plc UK DK : G4S wins contract extension for Canadian air transport security

Toronto, ON, October 17, 2016 - G4S, the world's leading security company, has

won a five-year contract extension valued at CAD$510 million to provide pre-

board, hold-baggage and non-passenger screening services for the Canadian Air

Transport Security Authority (CATSA).







The renewal of the Airport Screening Services Agreement (ASSA) contract will

extend G4S services in the Pacific Region of Canada (British Columbia and the

Yukon) until March 2022. G4S has held this contract since November 1, 2011.







CATSA conducted a thorough evaluation assessment of G4S's performance over the

initial term of the contract and concluded that G4S delivered on its contract

commitments and met CATSA's expectations.







John Kenning, CEO of G4S North America said; "G4S is delighted that CATSA has

chosen to renew its contract with G4S. We will continue to provide high quality

service that promotes an efficient screening process and a positive passenger

experience. At the same time we will work with CATSA to continually innovate."







G4S is proud to partner with CATSA to secure critical elements of the air

transportation system at twenty-one airports in the Pacific Region, including

Vancouver International Airport (YVR). Airports in the Pacific Region of Canada

are experiencing an increasing numbers of traveling passengers with the addition

of major flight services and the expansion of existing routes to Australia and

China. YVR welcomed a record 20.3 million passengers in 2015, including

arriving, departing and connecting travellers, and predicts reaching 25 million

passengers by 2020. G4S provides pre-board, hold-baggage and non-passenger

screening.







-- END --







About G4S



G4S is the world's leading global, integrated security company specializing in



the delivery of security and related services to customers across six

continents. The group is active in more than 100 countries, and is the largest

employer quoted on the London Stock Exchange with over 610,000 employees and has

a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. For more information, visit

www.g4s.com.







About G4S Canada



G4S is a leading provider of security solutions in Canada. G4S offers a unique

combination of risk assessments, security integration services, security

personnel, and cash management solutions. G4S employs thousands of Canadians and

operates in offices across the country. For more information, visit www.g4s.ca





Notes to Editors



For media enquiries please call Sophie McMillan, Business Media Manager at G4S

on +44 (0) 207 963 3333 or email sophie.mcmillan(at)g4s.com









