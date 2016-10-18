(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Robust GHS Compliant Substance Classification Content Can Reduce Complexity,
Improve Accuracy, and Increase Efficiency in Chemical Regulatory Compliance
Carlsbad, Calif., October 18, 2016 - 3E Company, a leading provider of
environmental health and safety (EH&S) compliance and information management
services, today announced the launch of its new Base Chemical Classification
Library. The library features a collection of continually updated regulatory
classifications for an expansive list of chemical substances that can be easily
imported into hazard communication authoring systems, helping to improve the
accuracy of chemical hazard data, streamline authoring processes, and increase
workplace safety. 3E Company is a Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.
3E developed the Base Chemical Classification Library in conformance with the
United Nations' Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of
Chemicals (GHS). For each chemical substance in the library, a distinct set of
GHS classifications is provided for the regulatory authorities that have adopted
GHS. The library also offers an up-to-date and extensively researched set of
physical, chemical, and toxicological data to substantiate and support the
classifications. This content can be used to classify substances and mixtures
according to their health, environmental, and physical hazards in compliance
with GHS standards.
"Many manufacturers, importers, and distributors lack the time and expertise to
thoroughly, accurately, and efficiently classify the hazards of the substances
and mixtures used in their products," said Clark VanScoder, senior vice
president, authoring software and services, 3E Company. "With the Base Chemical
Classification Library, 3E's team of toxicologists and regulatory specialists
has done the research for each substance. This ready-made content can save time
and help increase accuracy for clients, enabling them to better enhance the
safety of their employees and downstream customers while also improving
compliance."
The Base Chemical Classification Library can be used for the ultimate
classification of mixtures in Safety Data Sheet (SDS) authoring systems. The
content can be quickly and easily imported into MSDgen®, 3E's powerful hazard
communication authoring, management, and distribution platform. The data can
also be integrated into the SAP® Environment, Health, and Safety Management
(EHSM) system, allowing SAP clients to leverage current, compliant hazard
classifications to support downstream processes, including SDS authoring, global
inventory checks, and substance volume tracking. Automated loading of premade
data sets can eliminate hours of setup and configuration and help reduce errors.
To ensure customers have access to the most recent classifications and can
maintain compliance with GHS requirements, 3E regularly updates the content. The
Base Chemical Classification Library is kept current to reflect regulatory data
changes, new test results or findings, country-specific classifications,
classifications for new authorities, and any required changes for existing
authority classifications.
The Base Chemical Classification Library is available immediately.
About 3E Company
3E Company, a Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, offers a comprehensive
suite of data and solutions for environmental health and safety (EH&S)
compliance management. This solutions suite addresses the entire chemical
lifecycle and includes regulatory research; SDS authoring, distribution, and
management; transportation; emergency response; training; regulatory reporting;
hazardous waste management; and end-to-end regulatory consulting. 3E provides an
industry-leading combination of a 24/7/365 EH&S mission-control call center and
the world's premier hazardous substance database of global regulatory and
compliance information. 3E was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad,
California, with additional operations in Canton, Ohio; Bethesda, Maryland;
Kingsport, Tennessee; Montreal, Quebec; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Tokyo, Japan.
For more information on 3E Company, visit www.3ecompany.com.
###
Press Contact:
Jenny Bingham
3E Company
P: +1.760.930.6632
E: jbingham(at)3ecompany.com
