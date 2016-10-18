3E Company Develops New Base Chemical Classification Library to Streamline Hazard Communication Authoring

Carlsbad, Calif., October 18, 2016 - 3E Company, a leading provider of

environmental health and safety (EH&S) compliance and information management

services, today announced the launch of its new Base Chemical Classification

Library. The library features a collection of continually updated regulatory

classifications for an expansive list of chemical substances that can be easily

imported into hazard communication authoring systems, helping to improve the

accuracy of chemical hazard data, streamline authoring processes, and increase

workplace safety. 3E Company is a Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.



3E developed the Base Chemical Classification Library in conformance with the

United Nations' Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of

Chemicals (GHS). For each chemical substance in the library, a distinct set of

GHS classifications is provided for the regulatory authorities that have adopted

GHS. The library also offers an up-to-date and extensively researched set of

physical, chemical, and toxicological data to substantiate and support the

classifications. This content can be used to classify substances and mixtures

according to their health, environmental, and physical hazards in compliance

with GHS standards.



"Many manufacturers, importers, and distributors lack the time and expertise to

thoroughly, accurately, and efficiently classify the hazards of the substances

and mixtures used in their products," said Clark VanScoder, senior vice

president, authoring software and services, 3E Company. "With the Base Chemical

Classification Library, 3E's team of toxicologists and regulatory specialists

has done the research for each substance. This ready-made content can save time



and help increase accuracy for clients, enabling them to better enhance the

safety of their employees and downstream customers while also improving

compliance."



The Base Chemical Classification Library can be used for the ultimate

classification of mixtures in Safety Data Sheet (SDS) authoring systems. The

content can be quickly and easily imported into MSDgen®, 3E's powerful hazard

communication authoring, management, and distribution platform. The data can

also be integrated into the SAP® Environment, Health, and Safety Management

(EHSM) system, allowing SAP clients to leverage current, compliant hazard

classifications to support downstream processes, including SDS authoring, global

inventory checks, and substance volume tracking. Automated loading of premade

data sets can eliminate hours of setup and configuration and help reduce errors.





To ensure customers have access to the most recent classifications and can

maintain compliance with GHS requirements, 3E regularly updates the content. The

Base Chemical Classification Library is kept current to reflect regulatory data

changes, new test results or findings, country-specific classifications,

classifications for new authorities, and any required changes for existing

authority classifications.



The Base Chemical Classification Library is available immediately.



About 3E Company

3E Company, a Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, offers a comprehensive

suite of data and solutions for environmental health and safety (EH&S)

compliance management. This solutions suite addresses the entire chemical

lifecycle and includes regulatory research; SDS authoring, distribution, and

management; transportation; emergency response; training; regulatory reporting;

hazardous waste management; and end-to-end regulatory consulting. 3E provides an

industry-leading combination of a 24/7/365 EH&S mission-control call center and

the world's premier hazardous substance database of global regulatory and

compliance information. 3E was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad,

California, with additional operations in Canton, Ohio; Bethesda, Maryland;

Kingsport, Tennessee; Montreal, Quebec; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Tokyo, Japan.

For more information on 3E Company, visit www.3ecompany.com.



###



Press Contact:

Jenny Bingham

3E Company

P: +1.760.930.6632

E: jbingham(at)3ecompany.com







More information:

http://3ecompany.com/



