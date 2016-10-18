LECTRA: Lectra continues to conquer fast-growing airbag market in East Asia

Lectra continues to conquer fast-growing airbag market in East Asia



South Korean automotive supplier Dual invests in a comprehensive FocusQuantum(®)

project to support expanding operations in China



Paris, October 18, 2016 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology

solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and

composite materials, is pleased to announce that South Korean automotive

component supplier Dual has purchased a FocusQuantum(®) laser airbag cutting

project for its multi-ply airbag manufacturing plant in Jiangyin, China.



With a proud tradition of world-class research and development, Dual strives to

meet evolving customer needs by offering innovative new auto interior materials

and manufacturing technology. The supplier's airbag cutting business serves the

needs of Hyundai Motor Group, which is currently undergoing growth in the

strategically important automotive manufacturing region of mainland China.



Due to its OEM customer's anticipated rise in production volume requirements as

of 2017, Dual began looking into significantly increasing capacity. When the

company first approached Lectra, it was equipped with Lectra Focus(®) laser

airbag cutters. Impressed by the high level of cutting quality and productivity

demonstrated by the next-generation FocusQuantum-following testing at Lectra's

R&D campus in Bordeaux-Cestas, France-Dual signed to purchase a brand-new

FocusQuantum for its facilities in China.



The complete airbag manufacturing project includes the support of Lectra

Professional Services to accelerate ramp-up, guarantee smooth integration into

the manufacturer's processes and ensure optimal performance of the cutting

process.





The quality and breadth of Lectra's customer support services were a major

reason behind Dual's final decision to acquire a FocusQuantum integrated

solution. FocusQuantum Support coverage includes automatic real-time alerts and

detailed reports compiling updated maintenance records and system status,

including that of the laser source.



As a mature organization with a full customer support structure in place,

including a call center, an extensive field service engineering team, senior

airbag business consultants and spare parts inventories, Lectra helps airbag

manufacturers achieve maximum machine availability and productivity through

quick intervention.



"Dual maintains its leadership position through continuous technology

development and quality improvement, with consumer safety and comfort as high

priorities," notes Yong Woo Park, CEO, Airbag Business Unit, Dual (IHC).

"Acquiring a state-of-the-art FocusQuantum will enable us to not only increase

our production capacity, but also achieve the very highest level of quality."



"We are pleased that Dual has decided to gain a competitive edge with our game-

changing FocusQuantum laser airbag cutting solution," states Céline Choussy

Bedouet, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra. "In addition to

benefiting from the highest level of airbag quality at the lowest possible cost

per unit, Dual can operate with confidence knowing that Lectra maintains a

strong local presence in China, with Professional Services teams based in in

Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing."





® Focus and FocusQuantum are registered trademarks of Lectra.



About Dual

Founded in 1971 and based in Seoul, South Korea, Dual is a leading provider of

automotive components including vehicle seating, car mats and airbags. With a

workforce of 4,000 based out of 20 locations worldwide, Dual maintains

operations in China, Poland, Romania and Turkey. To expand its manufacturing

footprint and support its customer base at the global level, the company

actively pursues a policy of product diversification by capitalizing on its

ongoing R&D efforts and many years of know-how.



For more information, please visit www.idual.co.kr







About Lectra

Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software,

automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for

industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials

to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and

apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries.

Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and

optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,500

employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious

customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational

excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $264 million in 2015 and is listed on

Euronext.



For more information, please visit www.lectra.com





