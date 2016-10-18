LECTRA: Lectra continues to conquer fast-growing airbag market in East Asia

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Lectra continues to conquer fast-growing airbag market in East Asia
South Korean automotive supplier Dual invests in a comprehensive FocusQuantum(®)
project to support expanding operations in China
Paris, October 18, 2016 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology
solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and
composite materials, is pleased to announce that South Korean automotive
component supplier Dual has purchased a FocusQuantum(®) laser airbag cutting
project for its multi-ply airbag manufacturing plant in Jiangyin, China.
With a proud tradition of world-class research and development, Dual strives to
meet evolving customer needs by offering innovative new auto interior materials
and manufacturing technology. The supplier's airbag cutting business serves the
needs of Hyundai Motor Group, which is currently undergoing growth in the
strategically important automotive manufacturing region of mainland China.
Due to its OEM customer's anticipated rise in production volume requirements as
of 2017, Dual began looking into significantly increasing capacity. When the
company first approached Lectra, it was equipped with Lectra Focus(®) laser
airbag cutters. Impressed by the high level of cutting quality and productivity
demonstrated by the next-generation FocusQuantum-following testing at Lectra's
R&D campus in Bordeaux-Cestas, France-Dual signed to purchase a brand-new
FocusQuantum for its facilities in China.
The complete airbag manufacturing project includes the support of Lectra
Professional Services to accelerate ramp-up, guarantee smooth integration into
the manufacturer's processes and ensure optimal performance of the cutting
process.
The quality and breadth of Lectra's customer support services were a major
reason behind Dual's final decision to acquire a FocusQuantum integrated
solution. FocusQuantum Support coverage includes automatic real-time alerts and
detailed reports compiling updated maintenance records and system status,
including that of the laser source.
As a mature organization with a full customer support structure in place,
including a call center, an extensive field service engineering team, senior
airbag business consultants and spare parts inventories, Lectra helps airbag
manufacturers achieve maximum machine availability and productivity through
quick intervention.
"Dual maintains its leadership position through continuous technology
development and quality improvement, with consumer safety and comfort as high
priorities," notes Yong Woo Park, CEO, Airbag Business Unit, Dual (IHC).
"Acquiring a state-of-the-art FocusQuantum will enable us to not only increase
our production capacity, but also achieve the very highest level of quality."
"We are pleased that Dual has decided to gain a competitive edge with our game-
changing FocusQuantum laser airbag cutting solution," states Céline Choussy
Bedouet, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra. "In addition to
benefiting from the highest level of airbag quality at the lowest possible cost
per unit, Dual can operate with confidence knowing that Lectra maintains a
strong local presence in China, with Professional Services teams based in in
Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing."
® Focus and FocusQuantum are registered trademarks of Lectra.
About Dual
Founded in 1971 and based in Seoul, South Korea, Dual is a leading provider of
automotive components including vehicle seating, car mats and airbags. With a
workforce of 4,000 based out of 20 locations worldwide, Dual maintains
operations in China, Poland, Romania and Turkey. To expand its manufacturing
footprint and support its customer base at the global level, the company
actively pursues a policy of product diversification by capitalizing on its
ongoing R&D efforts and many years of know-how.
For more information, please visit www.idual.co.kr
About Lectra
Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software,
automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for
industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials
to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and
apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries.
Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and
optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,500
employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious
customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational
excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $264 million in 2015 and is listed on
Euronext.
For more information, please visit www.lectra.com
Contact - Lectra Headquarters / Press Dept.: Nathalie Fournier-Christol
E-mail: n.fournier-christol(at)lectra.com
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 64 42 37 - Fax: +33 (0)1 53 64 43 40
