Media Advisory: Technical briefing on Phoenix pay system

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Members of the media are invited to a technical briefing on the latest steps taken to address issues with the Phoenix pay system.

Senior officials from Public Services and Procurement Canada will deliver remarks and answer questions from the media.

Date: 10/18/2016 - 19:00

