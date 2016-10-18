Intergraph(R) webinar October 25th to discuss new features and updates in CADWorx(R) 2017 for plant design

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Intergraph will host a webinar on October 25, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. CDT that will provide a preview of new capabilities and enhancements offered in CADWorx 2017 to help plant engineers and designers execute project workflows more effectively. From enhancements in data management efficiency to visualization and including automatic isometric revision clouding, the benefits in CADWorx 2017 provide greater control of component types and connectivity, faster specification creation using catalog-driven defaults, IFC export of piping geometry using CADWorx Design Review and other productivity tools. The webinar leaders will be Sonia Delgadillo, product owner for CADWorx fieldPipe, and Dominik Hepp, product owner for CADWorx Plant and P&ID at Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions.

For more information about the webinar, visit . To register for the webinar, visit .

For more information on Intergraph CADWorx, visit . For information on Intergraph analysis products, visit .

Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Intergraph Process, Power & Marine (PP&M). It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx, for plant design; CAESAR II, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite and Visual Vessel Design, for pressure vessel analysis; TANK, for storage tank analysis; and GT STRUDL, for structural analysis.

Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph PP&M is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm:HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

© 2016 Intergraph Corporation. All rights reserved. Intergraph, the Intergraph logo, CADWorx, CAESAR II, PV Elite and GT STRUDL are registered trademarks, and TANK is a trademark, of Intergraph Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

