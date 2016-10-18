Leading Edge Materials Announces Results of AGM

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials") or (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LEM)(OTCQB: LEMIF) announces that at the Company's Annual General of Shareholders held on Tuesday, October 18, 2016 (the "Meeting"), Messrs. D. Blair Way, Nick DeMare Mark Saxon, Michael Hudson and Mikael Ranggard were elected to serve as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. In addition, shareholders also approved the ratification of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and the appointment of D+H Group LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization for the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the directors appointed Mr. Way as President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. DeMare as Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Mariana Bermudez as Corporate Secretary of the Company. Messrs. DeMare, Hudson and Ranggard were appointed as members of the Audit Committee.

On behalf of the Board,

Blair Way, President & CEO

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

