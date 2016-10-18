       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Goodfellow Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

(firmenpresse) - DELSON, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) ("Goodfellow" or the "Corporation") announces today the grant by the Autorite des marches financiers of an order prohibiting all trading of the securities of the Corporation by its Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and its directors. This order was granted at the request of the Corporation as an alternative to a cease trade order in relation to the delay in the filing of the Corporation's interim financial report, interim management discussion and analysis and interim certificates for the quarter ended August 31, 2016 which were required to be filed by October 15, 2017, as announced by way of press release on October 13, 2016. Please refer to such prior press release for the details concerning such situation and the Corporation's intentions going forward.

ABOUT GOODFELLOW

Goodfellow Inc. is one of eastern Canada's largest independent re-manufacturers and distributors of lumber and hardwood flooring products. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.

For more details, please go to

Contacts:
Goodfellow Inc.
Denis Fraser
President et CEO
450 635-6511
450 637-3730 (FAX)



More information:
http://www.goodfellowinc.com/



Date: 10/18/2016 - 20:05
Language: English
News-ID 501294
Firma: Goodfellow Inc.
Stadt: DELSON, QUEBEC


