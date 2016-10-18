       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Moog Announces Long Term Support Contract With Air China for Their Fleet of Boeing 787 Aircraft

(firmenpresse) - EAST AURORA, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A) (NYSE: MOG.B) and Air China have signed a 10 year exclusive contract for comprehensive support of the Moog flight control products on Air China's fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft. The program will include maintenance and inventory support via Moog's strategically selected worldwide stocking locations, giving Air China 24/7 access to spares no matter where their aircraft are located.

Moog, the OEM provider of the primary and high lift flight controls on the 787, offers a comprehensive suite of aftermarket support solutions for 787 customers. The Moog Total Support program is aimed at providing airlines with a comprehensive range of services for Moog products, including inventory and maintenance support.

"We are delighted that Air China selected the Moog Total Support program for long term logistics and maintenance of our products on their fleet of 787," said Mark Brooks, Moog's General Manager for Commercial Aircraft Services. "This contract will give Air China the maximum in flexibility and financial security while maintaining the strong connections that have existed between Moog and Air China for many years. We look forward to supporting Air China with an unparalleled level of in-country support over the next 10 years and beyond."

Air China is the flag carrier of P.R. China and flies to 173 destinations in over 39 countries/regions around the world.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, wind energy, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at .

Ann Marie Luhr
716-687-4225



More information:
http://www.moog.com



Date: 10/18/2016 - 20:15
