Northwest Pipe Company Announces Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) today announced it intends to release third quarter 2016 results after market close on Tuesday, November 1, 2016. A teleconference to discuss the financial results is scheduled to begin at 7:00 am PDT on Wednesday, November 2, 2016. Northwest Pipe officials participating on the call will be Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robin Gantt, Chief Financial Officer.
To listen to the live call, visit the Northwest Pipe Company website, , under Investor Relations. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately one hour after the event and will remain available until Wednesday, November 30, 2016 by dialing 1-888-568-0771 passcode 6301.
Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. The Company's Water Transmission manufacturing facilities are strategically positioned to meet North America's growing needs for water and wastewater infrastructure. The Company serves a wide range of markets and their solution-based products are a good fit for applications including: water transmission, plant piping, tunnels, and river crossings. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington and has manufacturing facilities across the United States and one manufacturing facility in Mexico.
Robin Gantt
Chief Financial Officer
(360) 397-6325
http://www.nwpipe.com
Northwest Pipe Company
VANCOUVER, WA
