Enbridge Gas Distribution's Savings by Design program receives the QUEST Smart Energy Communities Award

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Enbridge Gas Distribution's Savings by Design program was honored with the Smart Energy Communities Award by Quality Urban Energy Systems of Tomorrow (QUEST) Canada. The award was presented at the QUEST 2016 gala and awards ceremony last night in Calgary.

The QUEST Smart Energy Communities Awards are presented annually to recognize leaders in advancing Smart Energy Communities in Canada. The Savings by Design program is a green building initiative that helps builders construct energy efficient, healthy and sustainable homes that exceed code requirements by at least 25 per cent. Enbridge Gas Distribution does this by bringing together a range of subject matter experts and financial incentives during the design, construction and commissioning stages of building and housing projects.

Enbridge Gas Distribution takes pride in delivering programs like Savings by Design that promote environmental stewardship through reduced greenhouse gas emissions, conservation of natural resources, habitat remediation and environmental education.

"Enbridge Gas Distribution is excited and proud to have received the 2016 QUEST Smart Energy Communities Award for our Savings by Design program. Improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions is consistent with our motto of 'for the good of the community' as we support Ontario's low-carbon future," said Cynthia Hansen, President, Enbridge Gas Distribution.

Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc. has a more than 165-year history and is Canada's largest natural gas distribution company. It is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Enbridge has ranked as one of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations for the past seven years and was also named as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in 2015. Enbridge Gas Distribution and its affiliates distribute natural gas to over two million customers in Ontario, Quebec, New York State and New Brunswick. For more information, visit or follow us on Twitter (at)EnbridgeGasNews.

