Media Advisory: Ministers Duncan and McKenna to announce support for major research networks critical to economy, environment

ID: 501305
(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, and the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will announce new support for research and innovation.

Prior to the announcement, Ministers Duncan and McKenna will tour a lab at Carleton University's Mackenzie Building. Media are invited to join the tour.

Ministers Duncan and McKenna will be available for questions from the media following the announcement.

Contacts:
Veronique Perron
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Science
343-291-2600

Media Relations
Innovation, Science and
Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777



More information:
http://www.canada.gc.ca



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
Date: 10/18/2016 - 20:58
Language: English
News-ID 501305
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Government of Canada
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


