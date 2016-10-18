Media Advisory: Ministers Duncan and McKenna to announce support for major research networks critical to economy, environment

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, and the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will announce new support for research and innovation.

Prior to the announcement, Ministers Duncan and McKenna will tour a lab at Carleton University's Mackenzie Building. Media are invited to join the tour.

Ministers Duncan and McKenna will be available for questions from the media following the announcement.

