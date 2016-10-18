Government of Canada Supports Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership Conference

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced funding today of $5,000 to support Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership (STEP), in delivering its 2016 Trade Conference in Saskatoon.

This year's conference also marks the 20th anniversary of STEP, and will commemorate the achievements it has realized over the past 20 years as a trade facilitation organization.

This conference is an opportunity for Saskatchewan exporters and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including high-growth firms and sustainable companies, to learn about trade possibilities. It also allows for opportunity to network with other western Canadian businesses, discuss the challenges and strengths in today's global marketplace, and obtain assistance with future exporting efforts.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of conferences such as this one in attracting new foreign investment, to help create jobs and increase trade opportunities. We are committed to helping Canadian businesses become more competitive by breaking down barriers to trade, and providing them with the appropriate tools to take advantage of new trade opportunities."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"Congratulations to Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership for 20 years of helping local exporters access international markets and create growth in their communities. STEP's work with Western Economic Diversification Canada is an important partnership to foster economic development and growth for Western Canadian businesses."

- The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"As STEP marks the 20th year of operations, we acknowledge the targeted assistance of Western Economic Diversification Canada in supporting the 2016 Trade Conference. The positive relationship between our agencies has been integral in assisting our members to export goods and services to more than 150 countries around the world. Events such as the one supported by WD will assist in the future growth for our membership base."

- Chris Dekker, President and CEO, Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership

