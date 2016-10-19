Fosjoas K3 Sitting Posture Electric smart balance scooter Offers Girls Enough Makeup Time

Makeup is a very important part of every girls life. However, morning time is too valuable for girls, especially on workdays.

(firmenpresse) - Makeup is very important for every girl in the work. However, a whole makeup consists of such steps as cleaning, activating serum, essential balancing water and emulsion, firming cream, sun cream, liquid foundation, powder, eye shadow, eyeliner, blusher, thrush and lipstick, which at least costs 40 minutes. Some girls who pay special attention to details will need more time for makeup. A good makeup will make girls confident and help them to gain more opportunities in career. However, most of girls complain that they only have a rushed makeup, or they may be late for work because of traffic jam. Now, girls have way out, which is Fosjoas K3 sitting-posture electric scooter.



Compared with private car and public transportation, Fosjoas K3 sitting-posture self-balancing scooter will save girls by as much as 400% time. Both congested traffic and crowded passersby wont prevent Fosjoas K3 self-balancing scooter from moving forward. In the meantime, it is very relaxing and safe to ride Fosjoas K3 self-balancing scooter. Based on aerospace attitude control theory, fuzzy software algorithm and gyroscope system, girls can realize all controls by regulating body gravity. For example, leaning forward will move it forward or speed it up. Besides, the equipped electronic brake system offers quick, accurate and safe brake under emergency. Finally, girls can get up late and have more time for makeup on workdays. Then, they can be confident to start work.



Fosjoas K3 self-balancing electric scooter not only gives girls enough makeup time in the morning, but also offers them positive life attitude. After all, enough time, beautiful makeup, great self-confidence and high work efficiency will let girls fall in love with life. More importantly, the fashionable appearance and delicate craftsmanship of Fosjoas K3 scooter will help charming girls win much more head turning.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Moben Intl(england) Co.,Limited

Contact Person: Jason



Address: London, UK

E-Mail: moben(at)fosjoas.com

Website: http://www.fosjoas.com





More information:

http://www.fosjoas.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/19/2016 - 05:40

Language: English

News-ID 501326

Character count: 2249

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Moben Intl(england) Co.,Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease