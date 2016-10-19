Which of Fosjoas smart balance scooter electric will become a hit model on festivals this year?

In the market, there are millions people who are into the electric self-balancing scooters but shrink from the single-wheeled scooter.

(firmenpresse) - Prior to the advent of the twin-wheeled scooters, the single-wheeled scooters dominated the whole market for scooter. That happened a couple of years ago. Now the 2-wheeled electric scooter is keeping a high momentum and the monopoly of two-wheeled scooter is on the cards. In the transition from the single-wheeled scooter to the two-wheeled scooter, the twin-wheeled served as a bridge between the two. It is not a coincidence that FOSJOAS has all the models. Riders enjoy the ride of FOSJOAS electric self-balancing scooter that merely costs a few minutes.



FOSJOAS V6 is hailed as the classic model in the history of scooter. It is famed for its agility, especially when it turns. The agility takes some beating. No model is a match for the electric unicycle V6 at agility. But it is not perfect and not popular with all end users. Some veteran players are intoxicated with FOSJOAS V6 electric one wheel, whereas others who are moderately skilled at riding electric self-balancing scooter are scared away by V6.



FOSJOAS U1 saddle-equipped electric scooter is mini yet powerful. By mini, we can see the smallness from the specifications, height is 790mm, length is 503mm, and width is 322mm, with only 14kg. Endless power stems from a delicate small wheel. Elegant appearance cannot hide the strong and clever "core. The 8 inch small wheel and the unique design of exposed tires make it have adaptability that is more extraordinary in outdoor environment.



FOSJOAS K5 foldable electric scooter is known for its triple folding system, and modular battery with USB port. The foldable pedal made from matting material has great skid resistance; it is safe without hidden trouble and can improve the operation. The innovative multiple fold system, makes K5 intelligent electric scooter easy to put and carry.



Which of Fosjoas electric scooter will become a hit model on festivals this year?



Media Contact:

Company Name: Moben Intl(england) Co.,Limited



Contact Person: Jason

Address: London, UK

E-Mail: moben(at)fosjoas.com

Website: http://www.fosjoas.com





More information:

http://www.fosjoas.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/19/2016 - 07:03

Language: English

News-ID 501331

Character count: 2295

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Moben Intl(england) Co.,Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease