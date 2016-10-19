AkzoNobel Q3 2016 Results: Profitability increased in an environment of mixed volume growth

October 19, 2016







AkzoNobel publishes Q3 2016 results







Profitability increased in an environment of mixed volume growth

Interim dividend increased. Currency headwinds continue







Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA.AS; AKZOY)







* Volume growth in Decorative Paints and Specialty Chemicals, while volumes

were flat overall

* Revenue down 4 percent to ?3.6 billion, due to adverse currency and

price/mix effects

* EBIT* up 1 percent at ?442 million (2015: ?436 million), reflecting

continuous improvement initiatives and lower costs, partly offset by adverse

currency effects

* Operating income up 4 percent at ?454 million (2015: ?436 million)

positively impacted by incidental items

* Return on sales** was up at 12.3 percent (2015: 11.6 percent) and return on

investment** improved to 15.2 percent (2015: 13.0 percent). ROS and ROI

improved in all three Business Areas

* Net income attributable to shareholders was ?285 million (2015: ?285

million)

* Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was ?1.20 (2015: ?1.24)

* Net cash inflow from operating activities up at ?600 million (2015: ?583

million)

* Interim dividend up 6 percent to ?0.37 per share (2015: ?0.35)

* Further de-risking of pension liabilities



* Outlook unchanged: The market environment remains uncertain with challenging

conditions in several countries and segments. Deflationary pressures and

currency headwinds are expected to continue. We maintain our financial

guidance for 2016-2018



AkzoNobel today reported volume growth in Decorative Paints and Specialty

Chemicals with further overall profitability growth in the third quarter,

despite challenging conditions in several countries and segments. EBIT increased

1 percent to ?442 million and return on sales improved to 12.3 percent (2015:



11.6 percent). Overall volumes were flat, and revenue was down 4 percent to ?3.6

billion, due to adverse currency and price/mix effects. Return on investment was

15.2 percent (2015: 13.0 percent).



CFO Maëlys Castella:

"We achieved further growth in profitability in the third quarter, with returns

up for all Business Areas and positive volume developments in Decorative Paints

and Specialty Chemicals. We are delivering on our improvement programs and

maintaining a strong cash discipline. We decided to increase the interim

dividend by 6 percent to ?0.37 per share.





"Our focus remains on driving continuous improvement and organic growth. We

broke ground on a powder coatings plant in Mumbai that will bring us closer to

our customers in the north and west of India. We also introduced innovative

products that bring major sustainability benefits to our customers, including

our Berol DR-B1 direct release surfactant and Aquasilk waterborne wood coating.

Denim Drift was launched as our Color of the Year for 2017."







*Operating income excluding incidental items.

** ROS% is EBIT divided by revenue. Moving average ROI% is 12 months EBIT

divided by 12 months average invested capital.



Q3 2016 in ? million



Q3 2015 Q3 2016 delta %



Revenue 3,760 3,600 (4)



Operating income 436 454 4



EBIT (operating income excl. incidentals) 436 442 1



Return on sales (ROS) %** 11.6 12.3



Net income attributable to shareholders 285 285 -









Year-to-date January - September 2016 in ? million



YTD 2015 YTD 2016 delta %



Revenue 11,300 10,741 (5)



Operating income 1,228 1,302 6



EBIT (operating income excl. incidentals) 1,194 1,267 6



Return on sales (ROS) %** 10.6 11.8



Net income attributable to shareholders 776 837 8











Decorative Paints: Volumes increased 3 percent due to positive developments in

Asia and EMEA, while volumes continued to be lower in Latin America. Revenue was

down 3 percent mainly due to unfavorable currency effects. We launched our 2017

Color of the Year, Denim Drift, part of our ongoing efforts to inspire customers

to make confident color choices and drive growth for our business.







Performance Coatings: Volumes were down by 2 percent affected by adverse

conditions in the marine and oil and gas industries, partly offset by positive

developments in other segments, including automotive and specialty coatings.

Revenue was down 6 percent due to unfavorable currencies, lower volumes and

adverse price/mix effects. The intended acquisition of BASF's Industrial

Coatings business is expected to be completed towards the end of 2016. We broke

ground on a ?9 million powder coatings plant in Mumbai which will bring us

closer to our customers in the north and west of India and will also provide

several innovative lines new to the Indian market.





Specialty Chemicals: Volumes were up 1 percent with positive developments,

especially in Industrial Chemicals, partly offset by lower demand in the oil-

related segments. Revenue was down 3 percent mainly due to price deflation in

several markets. We launched Berol DR-B1, an essential ingredient for outdoor

cleaning products which successfully meets stringent US Environmental Protection

Agency (EPA) standards, without compromising on performance.











Sustainability, Human Cities and Innovation: We achieved several milestones in

the quarter, including: The launch of Aquasilk, a waterborne wood coating that

helps Chinese customers meet strict local environmental standards; an addition

to our award-winning Intersleek marine foul release coating range which

incorporates a bio-renewable raw material; and the signing of a flagship Human

Cities project to help renovate four historic sites in the Jing'an district of

Shanghai.





Business Area highlights in ? million



Decorative Paints



Q3 2015 Q3 2016 delta% YTD 2015 YTD 2016 delta%



1,052 1,021 (3) Revenue 3,076 2,937 (5)



121 132 9 Operating income 299 315 5



121 123 2 EBIT (operating income excl. 299 306 2

incidentals)



11.5 12.0 ROS %** 9.7 10.4





Performance Coatings



Q3 2015 Q3 2016 delta% YTD 2015 YTD 2016 delta%



1,493 1,406 (6) Revenue 4,473 4,267 (5)



210 192 (9) Operating income 600 600 -



210 199 (5) EBIT (operating income excl. 600 607 1

incidentals)



14.1 14.2 ROS %** 13.4 14.2



Specialty

Chemicals



Q3 2015 Q3 2016 delta% YTD 2015 YTD 2016 delta%



1,235 1,202 (3) Revenue 3,821 3,614 (5)



163 168 3 Operating income 518* 511 (1)



163 168 3 EBIT (operating income excl. 488 511 5

incidentals)



13.2 14.0 ROS %** 12.8 14.1











The Q3 2016 report can be viewed and downloaded at

www.akzonobel.com/quarterlyresults.





* Includes a book profit net of related costs of ?30 million in Q2 2015 related

to the divestment of the Paper Chemicals business.

** ROS% is EBIT divided by revenue.

Moving average ROI% is 12 months EBIT divided by 12 months average invested

capital.





- - -



AkzoNobel creates everyday essentials to make people's lives more liveable and

inspiring. As a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer

of specialty chemicals, we supply essential ingredients, essential protection

and essential color to industries and consumers worldwide. Backed by a

pioneering heritage, our innovative products and sustainable technologies are

designed to meet the growing demands of our fast-changing planet, while making

life easier. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, we have approximately

45,000 people in around 80 countries, while our portfolio includes well-known

brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. Consistently

ranked as a leader in sustainability, we are dedicated to energizing cities and

communities while creating a protected, colorful world where life is improved by

what we do.



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements which address key issues such as

AkzoNobel's growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product

development, products in the pipeline and product approvals. Such statements

should be carefully considered, and it should be understood that many factors

could cause forecasted and actual results to differ from these statements. These

factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency

fluctuations, developments in raw material and personnel costs, pensions,

physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal, and

other regulatory measures. Stated competitive positions are based on management

estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies.

For a more comprehensive discussion of the risk factors affecting our business

please see our latest annual report, a copy of which can be found on our

website: www.akzonobel.com.





