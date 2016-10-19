       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Petter-B. Furberg appointed CEO of Grameenphone

(Fornebu, Norway - 19 October 2016) - The Grameenphone Board of Directors has
appointed Mr. Petter-B. Furberg (49) as the company's interim Chief Executive
Officer (CEO), effective from 1 November 2016. In his new role, Furberg will
also serve as member of Telenor Group's Executive Management.

Furberg is the Senior Vice President Telenor Digital Businesses, based in
Bangkok. Prior to his current role, Furberg served as CEO of Telenor Myanmar for
three years. Since joining Telenor in 1998, he has held a number of executive
positions, including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of
dtac, Thailand, and Head of Financial Services at Telenor Group.

Furberg will replace Rajeev Sethi who will pursue new opportunities. Sethi has
been CEO of Grameenphone since November 2014.

Grameenphone, part of the Telenor Group, is the largest mobile
telecommunications operator in Bangladesh in terms of revenue, coverage and
subscriber base. Grameenphone is stock-listed at the Dhaka and Chittagong Stock
Exchanges in Bangladesh.

Furberg holds a degree in economics and business administration based on a four
year programme (Siviløkonom) from the Norwegian School of Economics and is a
Certified European Financial Analyst (AFA/CEFA).

The Grameenphone Board of Directors will now initiate a process to identify a
permanent solution for the CEO position.


Media Contacts
Marcus Adaktusson, marcus.adaktusson(at)telenor.com, +65 9879 5730
Glenn Mandelid, glenn.mandelid(at)telenor.com, +47 926 61300




