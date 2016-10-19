Petter-B. Furberg appointed CEO of Grameenphone

(Fornebu, Norway - 19 October 2016) - The Grameenphone Board of Directors has

appointed Mr. Petter-B. Furberg (49) as the company's interim Chief Executive

Officer (CEO), effective from 1 November 2016. In his new role, Furberg will

also serve as member of Telenor Group's Executive Management.



Furberg is the Senior Vice President Telenor Digital Businesses, based in

Bangkok. Prior to his current role, Furberg served as CEO of Telenor Myanmar for

three years. Since joining Telenor in 1998, he has held a number of executive

positions, including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of

dtac, Thailand, and Head of Financial Services at Telenor Group.



Furberg will replace Rajeev Sethi who will pursue new opportunities. Sethi has

been CEO of Grameenphone since November 2014.



Grameenphone, part of the Telenor Group, is the largest mobile

telecommunications operator in Bangladesh in terms of revenue, coverage and

subscriber base. Grameenphone is stock-listed at the Dhaka and Chittagong Stock

Exchanges in Bangladesh.



Furberg holds a degree in economics and business administration based on a four

year programme (Siviløkonom) from the Norwegian School of Economics and is a

Certified European Financial Analyst (AFA/CEFA).



The Grameenphone Board of Directors will now initiate a process to identify a

permanent solution for the CEO position.





