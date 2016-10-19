(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Further broadens reach of SelectMDx(TM) for Prostate Cancer in Europe
IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - October 19, 2016 - MDxHealth SA (Euronext:
MDXH.BR) a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable epigenetic
information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of urologic cancers,
today announced an agreement with the HIFU CLINIC Prostate Cancer Center (HIFU
CLINIC) for distribution of its SelectMDx(TM) for Prostate Cancer liquid biopsy
assay throughout Poland. HIFU CLINIC will be the second distributor of SelectMDx
in Poland.
Marek Filipek, MD, PhD, HIFU CLINIC Medical Director, stated: "Bringing the
SelectMDx assay to the Polish market is a turning point in providing an advanced
prostate cancer diagnostic decision tool that is both sensitive and specific to
Polish Patients and their Physicians. The well-validated, non-invasive SelectMDx
liquid biopsy test stands out in a growing field of yet unproven tools. Early
identification of patients at risk for clinically significant prostate cancer is
the key to accurate patient selection for prostate biopsy, with likely benefit
to long term clinical outcomes."
"We are very pleased to announce our collaboration with HIFU CLINIC, whose High
Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Clinic is the first and only Polish center
dedicated entirely to the comprehensive diagnostics and modern treatment of
prostate cancer. SelectMDx will perfectly complement HIFU CLINIC's cutting edge
diagnostic methods and procedures," commented Dr. Jan Groen, CEO of MDxHealth.
"We believe this key partnership will help us improve awareness and widen access
to SelectMDx throughout Poland."
About SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer
Of the nearly 2 million prostate biopsies performed each year, less than a third
find cancer. Most of these men could have avoided a painful and invasive
prostate biopsy procedure, with its associated complications and costs.
SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer is a proprietary urine-based, molecular diagnostic
test that offers a non-invasive 'liquid biopsy' method to assess a man's risk
for prostate cancer. SelectMDx helps identify men at increased risk of
harbouring aggressive, potentially lethal, prostate cancer who may benefit most
from a prostate biopsy and earlier detection. The test delivers a negative
predictive value (NPV) of 98% for clinically significant disease, helping to
reduce unnecessary MRI procedures and invasive prostate biopsies by
approximately 50%, thereby reducing healthcare costs.
About HIFU CLINIC Prostate Cancer Center
HIFU CLINIC Prostate Cancer Center is a unique private initiative dedicated to
bringing innovative medical care solutions in diagnostics and therapy to the
global patient base in cooperation with VEDI CLINIC Men's Health Clinic and
AMEDS Medical Center. The Group is an experienced regional leader in the global
medical tourism market in regard to, but not limited to, Men's Health. HIFU
CLINIC Prostate Cancer Center and VEDI CLINIC Men's Health Clinic serve as
providers of advanced diagnostic and treatment options to prostate cancer and
erectile dysfunction patients. For more information visit: www.hifuclinic.eu or
follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/hifuclinic.
About MDxHealth
MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable
molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of
cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary gene methylation
(epigenetic) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the
diagnosis of cancer, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to
a specific therapy. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on
Twitter at: twitter.com/mdxhealth.
For more information:
Dr. Jan Groen, CEO Jonathan Birt, Chris Welsh, Hendrik Thys, Cameron
MDxHealth Standage (PR & IR)
US: +1 949 812 6979 Consilium Strategic Communications
BE: +32 4 364 20 70 UK: +44 20 3709 5701
info(at)mdxhealth.com US: +1 917 322 2571 (Rx Communications Group LLC)
mdxhealth(at)consilium-comms.com
This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with
respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in
which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and
assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which
were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are
difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the company's
control, and may turn out to be materially different. MDxHealth expressly
disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this
release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any
change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is
based unless required by law or regulation. This press release does not
constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or
assets of MDxHealth in any jurisdiction. No securities of MDxHealth may be
offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption
therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. securities laws.
NOTE: The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx and
PredictMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other
trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
