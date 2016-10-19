MDxHealth Announces Agreement with HIFU CLINIC Prostate Cancer Center for Distribution of SelectMDx in Poland

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







Further broadens reach of SelectMDx(TM) for Prostate Cancer in Europe





IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - October 19, 2016 - MDxHealth SA (Euronext:

MDXH.BR) a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable epigenetic

information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of urologic cancers,

today announced an agreement with the HIFU CLINIC Prostate Cancer Center (HIFU

CLINIC) for distribution of its SelectMDx(TM) for Prostate Cancer liquid biopsy

assay throughout Poland. HIFU CLINIC will be the second distributor of SelectMDx

in Poland.



Marek Filipek, MD, PhD, HIFU CLINIC Medical Director, stated: "Bringing the

SelectMDx assay to the Polish market is a turning point in providing an advanced

prostate cancer diagnostic decision tool that is both sensitive and specific to

Polish Patients and their Physicians. The well-validated, non-invasive SelectMDx

liquid biopsy test stands out in a growing field of yet unproven tools. Early

identification of patients at risk for clinically significant prostate cancer is

the key to accurate patient selection for prostate biopsy, with likely benefit

to long term clinical outcomes."



"We are very pleased to announce our collaboration with HIFU CLINIC, whose High

Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Clinic is the first and only Polish center

dedicated entirely to the comprehensive diagnostics and modern treatment of

prostate cancer. SelectMDx will perfectly complement HIFU CLINIC's cutting edge

diagnostic methods and procedures," commented Dr. Jan Groen, CEO of MDxHealth.

"We believe this key partnership will help us improve awareness and widen access

to SelectMDx throughout Poland."



About SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer



Of the nearly 2 million prostate biopsies performed each year, less than a third

find cancer. Most of these men could have avoided a painful and invasive



prostate biopsy procedure, with its associated complications and costs.

SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer is a proprietary urine-based, molecular diagnostic

test that offers a non-invasive 'liquid biopsy' method to assess a man's risk

for prostate cancer. SelectMDx helps identify men at increased risk of

harbouring aggressive, potentially lethal, prostate cancer who may benefit most

from a prostate biopsy and earlier detection. The test delivers a negative

predictive value (NPV) of 98% for clinically significant disease, helping to

reduce unnecessary MRI procedures and invasive prostate biopsies by

approximately 50%, thereby reducing healthcare costs.



About HIFU CLINIC Prostate Cancer Center



HIFU CLINIC Prostate Cancer Center is a unique private initiative dedicated to

bringing innovative medical care solutions in diagnostics and therapy to the

global patient base in cooperation with VEDI CLINIC Men's Health Clinic and

AMEDS Medical Center. The Group is an experienced regional leader in the global

medical tourism market in regard to, but not limited to, Men's Health. HIFU

CLINIC Prostate Cancer Center and VEDI CLINIC Men's Health Clinic serve as

providers of advanced diagnostic and treatment options to prostate cancer and

erectile dysfunction patients. For more information visit: www.hifuclinic.eu or

follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/hifuclinic.



About MDxHealth



MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable

molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of

cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary gene methylation

(epigenetic) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the

diagnosis of cancer, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to

a specific therapy. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on

Twitter at: twitter.com/mdxhealth.





For more information:



Dr. Jan Groen, CEO Jonathan Birt, Chris Welsh, Hendrik Thys, Cameron

MDxHealth Standage (PR & IR)

US: +1 949 812 6979 Consilium Strategic Communications

BE: +32 4 364 20 70 UK: +44 20 3709 5701

info(at)mdxhealth.com US: +1 917 322 2571 (Rx Communications Group LLC)

mdxhealth(at)consilium-comms.com











This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with

respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in

which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and

assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which

were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are

difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the company's

control, and may turn out to be materially different. MDxHealth expressly

disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this

release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any

change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is

based unless required by law or regulation. This press release does not

constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or

assets of MDxHealth in any jurisdiction. No securities of MDxHealth may be

offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S.

Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption

therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. securities laws.



NOTE: The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx and

PredictMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other

trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.





To access the PDF version, click here:

http://hugin.info/137314/R/2049649/766519.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: MDxHealth (R) via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.mdxhealth.com



PressRelease by

MDxHealth (R)

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/19/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 501339

Character count: 6918

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MDxHealth (R)

Stadt: Herstal





Number of hits: 78



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease