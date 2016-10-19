Norske Skog: Continued good performance

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Strong demand for Norske Skog's products in all regions resulted in high

capacity utilisation and net profit in the third quarter of NOK 190 million.

This demonstrate the long-term trend of good performance. So far this year, the

net profit is NOK 430 million.



Gross operating earnings (EBITDA) in the third quarter 2016 was NOK 251 million,

which was a decrease from NOK 335 million in the second quarter, mainly due to

somewhat higher energy and recovered paper cost and weaken pound. Net profit in

the third quarter was NOK 190 million compared with a negative NOK 874 million

in the third quarter 2015.



- Despite a comprehensive refinancing of the group this year, the business units

have completed major cost reductions and seen significant progress on new growth

projects. The green shift transformation of Norske Skog into new segments will

be more prominent in the years to come. The improved market balance should allow

for a substantial increase in sales prices going forward, especially after

significant capacity closures in Europe and North America combined with a

flattening of the demand curve, says Sven Ombudstvedt, CEO of Norske Skog.



Cash flow from operating activities before net financial items was NOK 115

million compared with NOK 321 million in Q2 2016. The cash balance at the end of

the quarter was NOK 570 million. Net interest bearing debt was reduced by NOK

0.2 billion from the end of the second quarter, from NOK 6.4 billion to NOK 6.2

billion, as a result of a stronger Norwegian krone against all major currencies

and bond buybacks. The equity was NOK 269 million at end of the third quarter

compared to NOK 190 million at the end of the second quarter.



Key figures, third quarter of 2016 (NOK million)



+-----------------------------------------------+-------+-------+-------+------+



| |Q3 2016|Q2 2016|Q3 2015| 2015|

+-----------------------------------------------+-------+-------+-------+------+

|Operating revenue | 2 918| 2 891| 2 779|11 538|

+-----------------------------------------------+-------+-------+-------+------+

|Gross operating earnings (EBITDA) | 251| 335| 163| 753|

+-----------------------------------------------+-------+-------+-------+------+

|Gross operating margin (%) | 8.6| 11.6| 5.9| 6.5|

+-----------------------------------------------+-------+-------+-------+------+

|Gross operating earnings after depreciation | 95| 149| -27| -14|

+-----------------------------------------------+-------+-------+-------+------+

|Restructuring expenses | -1| -46| -2| -53|

+-----------------------------------------------+-------+-------+-------+------+

|Impairment | -| -1 238| -| -|

+-----------------------------------------------+-------+-------+-------+------+

|Other gains and losses | 20| -10| -137| -97|

+-----------------------------------------------+-------+-------+-------+------+

|Operating earnings | 114| -1 146| -167| -164|

+-----------------------------------------------+-------+-------+-------+------+

|Share of profit in associated companies | -3| -204| -7| -41|

+-----------------------------------------------+-------+-------+-------+------+

|Financial items | 84| 1 359| -782| -801|

+-----------------------------------------------+-------+-------+-------+------+

|Income taxes | -5| 220| 81| -520|

+-----------------------------------------------+-------+-------+-------+------+

|Profit/loss for the period | 190| 229| -874|-1 526|

+-----------------------------------------------+-------+-------+-------+------+

|Cash flow from operations before net financial | 115| 321| 2| 66|

|items | | | | |

+-----------------------------------------------+-------+-------+-------+------+

|Net interest bearing debt | 6 172| 6 353| 8 377| 8 523|

+-----------------------------------------------+-------+-------+-------+------+



Market outlook



The market balance for publication paper in Europe is favorable with modest

demand declines and reduced supply due to capacity closures. The newsprint

market will tighten further in 2017 with significant additional European

capacity closures already announced, which should lead to price increases.



The Asian export market for newsprint, of increasing importance to Norske Skog

due to a smaller domestic market in Australasia, is encouraging with price

improvements.



Ongoing growth initiatives will begin to contribute meaningfully to gross

operating earnings from next year and reach full run-rate within a timeframe of

3-4 years. Fixed costs initiatives continue at all mills towards a group level

run-rate of NOK 600 million per quarter.



Recent foreign exchange developments, particularly from GBP depreciation, but

also from NOK appreciation to EUR is a headwind for the group. Combined with

somewhat higher energy and recovered paper costs, this will diminish the

positive seasonal effect from higher sales volumes in the fourth quarter.



Markets and segments



Total annual production capacity for the group is 2.7 million. In Europe, the

group capacity is 2.0 million tonnes, while in Australasia the capacity is 0.7

million tonnes. Capacity utilization for the group in the third quarter was 93%

compared with 92% in the second quarter.



Europe

Operating revenue decreased from the previous quarter with somewhat lower sales

volumes and a negative Brexit impact from GBP depreciation. European publication

paper prices remained stable outside the UK, where import inflation drove UK

newsprint prices higher.



Variable costs increased per tonne due to higher energy and recovered paper

costs. Fixed costs remained unchanged from the second quarter. Gross operating

earnings decreased quarter-over-quarter with lower revenue, cost inflation, and

reduced contribution from Golbey in France due to its annual maintenance stop.



Demand for newsprint and magazine paper in Europe decreased by 3% and 2%

respectively through August compared to the same period the year before.

Capacity utilisation remained high at 92% in the period (92% in Q2 2016).



Australasia

Operating revenue increased from the previous quarter with higher sales volumes

at Boyer. Publication paper prices in Australasia remained relatively stable as

long term contracts are an important constituent of the business.



Variable costs increased per tonne with a relatively higher share of magazine

paper production to newsprint production. Fixed costs were broadly flat. Gross

operating earnings decreased somewhat quarter-over-quarter with increased costs

offsetting the higher sales volumes.



Demand for newsprint in Australasia decreased by 6% through August compared to

the same period the year before. Demand for magazine paper was relatively

stable. Capacity utilisation was close to full at 97% in the period (91% in Q2

2016).



Update on new growth opportunities



Growth project at Saugbrugs

The NOK 150 million biogas project at Saugbrugs is on schedule for completion by

year-end 2016. The biogas facility will be at full run-rate contribution to

gross operating earnings in 2017. Saugbrugs has, in addition, initiated growth

projects related to the development of microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) and

fibreboard.



Growth projects at Golbey

The Golbey biogas plant is under construction, and is expected to be completed

during 2017. The project will be financed locally. The plant will be connected

to the biological-chemical treatment plant and be dimensioned to absorb all

organic waste from the paper production. At the same time, Golbey is

implementing new projects, which will combine synergies from the existing mill

and nearby industrial clusters.



Tissue project at Bruck

Norske Skog is in partner discussions for a brownfield conversion of the

newsprint line at Bruck in Austria to tissue. The 125 000 tonnes newsprint

machine will be closed at the end of 2017, while the 265 000 tonnes LWC machine

will continue production.



Wood pellets in New Zealand

Nature's Flames pellets production has reached an annual capacity of 40 000

tonnes. Norske Skog considers to expand the production of pellets, given the

considerable competitive export advantage. Wood pellets are a renewable

alternative to fossil fuels in the large economies of South-East Asia.



Presentation and quarterly material

A recorded webcast of the CEO presentation, the quarterly financial statements

and the presentation package will be available on www.norskeskog.com.



From 1 November 2016, Norske Skog's press- and stock exchange releases will only

be published through the Oslo Stock Exchange website www.newsweb.no, the Norske

Skog ticker or IssuerID being NSG.



Norske Skog

Communications and Public Affairs



For further information:





Norske Skog media: Norske Skog financial markets:

Vice President Corporate Communication Vice President Investor Relations

Carsten Dybevig Tom Rogn

Mob: +47 917 63 117 Mob: +47 948 55 659

Twitter: (at)Norske_Skog









Q3 2016 Norske Skog quarterly report:

http://hugin.info/105/R/2049754/766583.pdf



Q3 2016 Norske Skog presentation:

http://hugin.info/105/R/2049754/766584.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Norske Skog via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.norskeskog.com



PressRelease by

Norske Skog

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/19/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 501340

Character count: 11299

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Norske Skog

Stadt: Oslo





Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease