Kvaerner ASA: 3rd quarter results 2016 - Solid operational performance in challenging market

19 October 2016 - Solid operational performance in challenging market. Kvaerner

increased the adjusted EBITDA margin to 12.6 percent for the third quarter, up

from 5.2 percent in the same period last year and 5.7 percent in the previous

quarter. "The margin reflects our improvements and ability to deliver

predictably, which affected the results positively through reaching planned

milestones on several projects," says Kvaerner's President & CEO Jan Arve

Kvaerner's efforts to improve costs, quality, productivity and competitiveness

are currently yielding results on the current portfolio of projects. During the

third quarter, two jackets and the topside for Johan Sverdrup passed 20 percent

completion, and accumulated profit for these projects has been recognised.

Additionally, the results were positively impacted by final account and

In the third quarter, total revenues, including jointly controlled entities,

amounted to NOK 2 727 million compared to NOK 3 615 million in the same quarter

2015. Adjusted EBITDA ended at NOK 265 million, compared to NOK 166 million in

the third quarter last year. Net operating cash inflow was NOK 407 million in

the quarter. This reflects positive results, including insurance recovery of USD

"Our market position and financial platform give resilience to manage the

current volatile market cycle. Simultaneously, this strength allows us to

consider structural measures to grow and create an even more robust Kvaerner,"

As of 30 September 2016, Kvaerner's order backlog was NOK 8 397 million, down

from NOK 10 172 million at the end of the second quarter. Order intake was NOK

1 049 million in the third quarter, including the NOK 350 million pre-EPC call



off for preparations and docking of the Njord A platform at Kvaerner's Stord

The oil and gas market remains challenging, but Kvaerner is well prepared for a

market with continued volatility. The company will continue to reduce costs and

strengthen its competitive power. Kvaerner expects some few projects in relevant

segments to come up for contract award in 2016, 2017 and 2018. There are several

signals of upcoming prospects, including FPSOs as well as unmanned wellhead

platforms with tie-backs to existing infrastructure. The improvements over the

last few years mean that Kvaerner can deliver such projects at a cost which is

"Oil companies with plans for new projects seem to put more emphasis on

selecting contractors based on safe and predictable delivery connected to

schedule, quality and total price. The timing of new projects remains uncertain.

We are pursuing prospects to secure an effective capacity utilisation during

The full report and presentation can be downloaded below and at

www.kvaerner.com.



For further information, please contact:



Investor inquiries:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations & Communications, Kvaerner, Tel:

+47 67 59 50 46 , Mob: +47 950 38 364

email: ir(at)kvaerner.com

Media inquiries:

Torbjørn Andersen, Head of Communications, Kvaerner, Mob: +47 928 85 542

About Kvaerner:

Kvaerner is a leading provider of engineering, procurement and construction

(EPC) services, and delivers offshore installations and onshore plants for

upstream oil and gas production around the world. Kvaerner ASA, through its

subsidiaries and affiliates ("Kvaerner"), is an international contractor and

preferred partner for oil and gas operators and other engineering and

fabrication contractors. Kvaerner and its approximately 2 700 HSSE-focused and

experienced employees are recognised for delivering some of the world's most

In 2015, the Kvaerner group had consolidated annual revenues of approximately

NOK 12 billion and the company reported an order backlog at 30 September 2016 of

NOK 8.4 billion. Kvaerner is publicly listed with the ticker "KVAER" at the Oslo

To subscribe or unsubscribe to our press releases, please see our web page:

http://www.kvaerner.com/en/toolsmenu/Media/Subscribe-to-releases/



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

3rd quarter results 2016 Presentation:

http://hugin.info/134981/R/2049762/766589.pdf



3rd quarter results 2016 Report:

