Marapharm Announces that the October 13, 2016 warrant series has been fully exercised.



Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada - October 18, 2016, Marapharm symbols: Canada - CSE:MDM / Germany - FSE:2M0 / United States - OTCQB:MRPHF



Marapharm Ventures Inc. (Marapharm) announces that one series of warrants has been fully exercised. The offering was of 798,750 units and each unit consisted of 1 share and a full 1 year warrant allowing the subscriber to purchase a share for .45 within 1 year. The offering closed October 13, 2015. The maximum amount which could be received from the warrants to Marapharm is $359,437.50 and this amount has been received in full on October 13, 2016. In addition other holders of warrants from other series have exercised their warrants, in advance of the due date, 90,000 warrants at .40 due April 14, 2017 and 400,000 warrants at .40 due September 6, 2017 for $200,000. The total amount of exercised warrants to date is $559,437.50.



ABOUT MARAPHARM VENTURES INC.

www.marapharm.comAdditional information on the operations or financial results of Marapharm are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the CSE website (www.thecse.com), the OTC website (www.otcmarkets.com) and Sedar website (www.sedar.com) under the profile for Marapharm Ventures Inc.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

www.marapharm.com or Linda Sampson, CEO, 778-583-4476 info(at)marapharm.com



STOCK EXCHANGES:



Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQB® has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQB® accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words anticipate, continue, estimate, expect, may, will, project, should, believe, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.







