FOSJOAS Electric Unicycle VS Twin Wheeled Scooters

FOSJOAS is home to electric unicycle and twin-wheeled intelligent scooters.

(firmenpresse) - Many scooter-lovers resist if comparing the single-wheeled intelligent scooter to the twin-wheeled self-balancing scooter, is one superior to either? Whether one is superior to either, depends heavily on the riders. FOSJOAS V6 is a basic model. Why is FOSJOAS V6 termed as basic? The subsequent models like twin-wheeled self-balancing scooters V2, V3, V5 or V8 derive from V6 single wheel electric scooter. They are designed on the basis of FOSJOAS V6.



Riders think highly of the agility of FOSJOAS V6. When it runs on the direct road, it might show no advantage compared with V2 or V8. However, on a bend, FOSJOAS V6 will exude its amazing agility. The single-wheeled structure will make for easy turning. Contrary, V2, V3, V5 or V8 is dwarfed by V6 one wheel scooter in terms of agility. The choice of FOSJOAS electric single-wheeled scooter shows ones thirst for surpassing and overcoming, for which courage is a necessary quality and a positive attitudes towards future life. Beginners feel it would be more stable if they lower the gravity centre by bending or lowering the head, which causes some unnecessary accidents like bumping into a truck, making it even more difficult to keep balance. In fact, learning to ride electric unicycle is a process of overcoming inner fear and gaining more courage.



If we talk about the ease of steer, V2, V3, V5 or V8 will beat FOSJOAS V6 obviously. Built on V6, the structure of monocycle underwent a tiny change and was transformed into the twin-wheeled structure. This tweak in structure is minute, but it is regarded as a sheer ground-breaking creation. Since the twin-wheeled structure ensures balance and be more user-friendly, V2, V3, V5 or V8 attracts more and more people. The twin-wheeled scooters are more popular with those common players. They are not patient to learn and therefore the twin-wheeled scooters meet their demand. But all veterans prefer FOSJOAS twin-wheeled electric scooters.



Whether one is superior to either, it depends heavily on the riders.





Comments on this PressRelease