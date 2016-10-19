Trend Micro TippingPoint Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System Awarded NSS Labs' Recommended Rating

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced Trend Micro Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) has received a "recommended" rating based on the 2016 NGIPS test. With an overall score of 99.5 percent, the report findings reinforce Trend Micro's leadership in the intrusion prevention system market and its reputation for unmatched enterprise security.

"Earning NSS Labs' sought-after 'recommended' rating validates Trend Micro as an industry leader and demonstrates the superior network defense our customers rely on," said Donald Closser, vice president and general manager for Trend Micro TippingPoint. "In today's increasingly sophisticated threat landscape, TippingPoint uses equally sophisticated protection techniques to safeguard enterprises' networks, data and intellectual property in a cost-effective manner."

With its Next-Generation IPS solutions, TippingPoint provides integrated advanced threat prevention in real-time for known vulnerabilities and all potential attack permutations. Additionally, its Advanced Threat Protection solutions allow users to detect, analyze and respond to unknown malware and advanced threats across all network traffic, ports and more than 100 protocols. TippingPoint NGIPS customers also benefit from the exclusive insights garnered through Trend Micro's bug bounty program, resulting in pre-emptive coverage between vulnerability disclosure and patch availability.

"TippingPoint's Next-Generation IPS demonstrated excellent protection in our test--successfully blocking 99.5 percent of overall attacks and all evasion techniques," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of NSS Labs, Inc. "Passing every stability and reliability assessment, the device also registered zero false positives while accurately diagnosing malicious content."

NSS Labs' NGIPS evaluation analyzed the security efficacy, performance, cost of ownership, stability and reliability of eight NGIPS devices. As advanced threats and targeted attacks continue to surge, the NSS Labs report provides customers with an impartial, third-party resource establishing TippingPoint NGIPS as an effective and reasonably-priced threat detection solution.

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cyber security solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 5,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world's most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables users to enjoy their digital lives safely. For more information, visit .

