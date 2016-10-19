Hong Kong Employees See Value of Mixed Gender Teams: Randstad Workmonitor

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Gender equality in the workplace has been a focal point globally for the past few years. While progress is being made, the gender gap is very much an ongoing issue, however, how do men and women really feel about working with each other? Recruitment firm latest Workmonitor research from Q3 2016 revealed that employees in Hong Kong see the value of mixed-gender teams, with some caveats.

According to the Randstad Workmonitor report, 83% of Hong Kong employees want to work in gender-diverse team, just below the global average of 87%.

The preference for mixed-gender teams may come from the findings that almost nine out of ten employees (88%) feel that gender diverse teams are better for success. Hong Kong female employees, 92%, felt much stronger than men, 83%, about the positive benefits of gender diverse teams.

Hong Kong employees went on to state their preference for mixed teams with 86% of women and 81% of men revealing that they want to work in gender diverse teams.

Whilst employees overall noted their preference for mixed teams, Hong Kongers revealed that they still prefer to work in teams comprised mainly of people of the same gender.

The Randstad Workmonitor found that 60% of employees preferred to work in a team with mainly people of the same gender, the second highest globally after China (62%). This result turned out to be nearly double the global average of 32%.

When comparing the genders, men looked more open to working mostly with the same gender (68%) compared to women (54%).

Natellie Sun, Managing Director for Randstad Hong Kong, noted, "With gender equality in the workplace being a key issue for companies around the world, it is heartening to see that employees in Hong Kong see the value of working in mixed gender teams and see that it can bring success to a company."

"It is also interesting to see that although Hong Kong employees want to work in mixed gender teams, they still prefer to work in teams composed mostly of the same gender. As the majority of employees do feel there is value in diversity, but still prefer largely same sex teams, companies still need to work on the promotion of inclusion to help employees familiarise with the changing workplace," added Natellie Sun.

Company Logo

The Randstad Workmonitor was launched in the Netherlands in 2003 and now covers 34 countries around the world. The Randstad Workmonitor is published quarterly, making global trends in mobility visible over time.

The quantitative study is conducted via an online questionnaire among employees aged 18-65, working a minimum of 24 hours a week in a paid job (not self-employed). The minimal sample size is 400 interviews per country, using Survey Sampling International.

Randstad is one of the world's largest recruitment and HR services providers, on a mission to help shape the world of work. With Asia Pacific operations spanning across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Australia and New Zealand, Randstad continues to help organisations recruit the best talent. Randstad Hong Kong specialises in permanent and contract recruitment, placing high calibre mid to senior level professionals in companies across key industry sectors in accounting & finance, banking and financial services, construction, property and engineering, IT, and sales & marketing.

Visit for further information.

Senior PR & Communications Executive



Email:

DID: +65 6510 6573



Marketing & Communications Manager

Email:

DID: +852 22323432

PressRelease by

Randstad

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/19/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 501349

Character count: 4411

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Randstad

Stadt: HONG KONG, CHINA





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease