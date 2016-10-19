Biobaxy Introduces Affordable Ayurvedic Medicine for Diabetes

Biobaxy, a leading manufacturer of herbal products and ayurvedic health supplements, has introduced a range of ayurvedic medicines for treating diabetes the natural way.

(firmenpresse) - Biobaxy, a leading manufacturer of herbal products and ayurvedic health supplements, has introduced a range of ayurvedic medicines for treating diabetes the natural way.



Biobaxy is a Mumbai-based leading manufacturer and supplier of effective ayurvedic health supplements and herbal products. Its online store now offers a wide variety of ayurvedic treatment options for treating diabetes.



Check out the different diabetes treatment products at www.biobaxy.com



Some of the best-selling diabetic products from Biobaxy are Aquetic Diabetic Care, Fenugreek Sugar Controller, Gudmar Diabetic Care, and Karela Glucose Improver. With regular consumption and healthy diabetic diet, its simple to keep blood glucose levels in control.



Talking about the diabetic treatment products in its kitty, a company representative said  Diabetes is something that no one wants to come across with. One should take care that no matter what the diabetes should be desperately prevented from increasing. All the diabetic care products that we make are highly effective in reducing blood sugar levels. They significantly improve glucose tolerance without increasing blood insulin levels.



The ingredients, which are used for making these diabetes medicines, have a natural tendency to reduce blood sugar levels and some good examples of the ingredients used are bitter gourd, fenugreek, and Gudmar. All Biobaxys ayurvedic treatment for diabetes consists of such natural ingredients and act wonderfully to fight the disease.



When questioned about the duration for which the medicines had to be consumed, the representative went on to say  Continuous medication is the only way to slow down the ill effects of diabetes. The other medicines are all rich in chemicals and carry a risk of various kinds of side-effects. Treating them the herbal way, however can lower the risk of all the side effects and treat this disease in a risk-free way.



Biobaxy is also a pharmacy dropshipping company, so getting these medicines delivered anywhere across the world is easy. Diabetics looking for natural ways to fight the disease should certainly try the effectiveness of the ayurvedic treatment from Biobaxy.





About Biobaxy



Biobaxy is a leading manufacturer and exporter of a premium variety of pharma, herbal and food products. Its a trusted and proven name in the healthcare industry.



Log on to www.biobaxy.com for more information.



Media Contact:

Hussain MD

Biobaxy

Address: Shristi Plaza Commercial Premises Ltd, 302- 3rd Floor, Saki Vihar Road, Powai - Mumbai - 400 072, Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 8452003030 (Export  Sales)

Email: info(at)biobaxy.com





More information:

http://www.biobaxy.com



PressRelease by

Biobaxy

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/19/2016 - 09:46

Language: English

News-ID 501353

Character count: 2997

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Biobaxy



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease